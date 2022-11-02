ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WEATHER 11-2-3,2022 Spring Returns

By Clark Shelton
 3 days ago
Well, as you know here in Tennessee, if you don’t like the weather , just hang around it will change. It will feel pretty much like Spring the next few days, good time to finish raking leaves and preparing the home for Winter as it will eventually come. As for the next 36 hours: Wednesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 48. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Cheatham County Source

8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season

With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ashland City, TN
