Bleach is back with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and composer Shiro SAGISU couldn’t be happier to return to what he calls his life’s work. SAGISU has written the music for dozens of anime—everything from Evangelion to Berserk—and with the relaunch of Bleach, he spoke to Otaku USA about his early love for music, how he approaches his composing, how he’d love to have his fans follow him on Twitter and even what he thinks about the title Otaku USA. And check out the Bleach soundtrack here!

2 DAYS AGO