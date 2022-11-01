Read full article on original website
Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill Anime Reveals First Trailer
An anime adaptation was recently revealed for Ren Eguchi’s Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill light novel series, and now we have our first look. A new trailer debuted along with a new cast member, so check out the preview below and see who else is joining the fun.
Anime Sherlock Holmes Remaginings for Enola Holmes Fans
Enola Holmes is back on the fan radar, with Millie Bobby Brown returning as the sister of Sherlock Holmes. The literary sleuth is one of the most regularly reimagined characters in all of entertainment… anime included. And we’re not just talking Sherlock Hound (though we still have a soft spot for it).
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 Locked in for April 2023
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear season 2 plans were first announced back in December 2020, and now we finally have a release window for the continued adaptation of Kumanano and 029’s light novel series. The series is officially set to come back to the airwaves under the title Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! in April 2023, with cast members set to return for more fun.
Live-Action First Love Hatsukoi Series Teased in New Trailer
A live-action series based on a pair of Hikaru Utada’s classic songs, First Love Hatsukoi, is coming to Netflix worldwide on November 24. Ahead of that, the Netflix Asia YouTube channel went up with a brand new teaser trailer to sample some of what’s to come. Hikari Mitsushima...
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Dub Premieres Today
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has come out with a lot of fanfare, but if you’re waiting for the English dub to watch it, then today is your day! Hulu, which is already streaming the subbed version, will debut the dub today at noon PST, 3 PM EST. VIZ Media...
Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion Anime Reveals First Trailer
Back in July we got word that a TV anime adaptation is in the works for Milcha and Whale’s Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion manwha. Now we have our first trailer offering up a look at the series and revealing the main staff, cast and ending song for it.
Gudetama Netflix Series Casts Shunsuke Takeuchi in 24 Roles
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure takes the world’s most unmotivated character—Sanrio’s Gudetama—and puts it in a mix of live-action and computer animation. The series is set to premiere on Netflix around the world on December 13, and a new trailer is here to reveal the cast, which includes a whole lot of Shunsuke Takeuchi.
IMAX CEO Talks Growing Importance of Anime Films in His Business
A lot of things have been thrown off because of COVID-19, and that includes the IMAX business. While IMAX is still screening movies, it did take a hit from so many Hollywood movies being delayed due to the virus. But in an article with Deadline, Rich Gelfond, the CEO of...
New Japanese Godzilla Project in the Works with Takashi Yamazaki Directing
While the Legendary Monsterverse continues to look ahead to 2024’s Godzilla vs. Kong rematch, it’s Japan’s turn once again to take a crack at the Big G. TOHO announced that a new entry in the Godzilla series is in the works, and directing, writing and visual effects duties fall to Takashi Yamazaki for this one. A date is currently down for November 3, 2023.
INTERVIEW: Composer Shiro SAGISU is Excited to Be Working on Bleach Again
Bleach is back with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and composer Shiro SAGISU couldn’t be happier to return to what he calls his life’s work. SAGISU has written the music for dozens of anime—everything from Evangelion to Berserk—and with the relaunch of Bleach, he spoke to Otaku USA about his early love for music, how he approaches his composing, how he’d love to have his fans follow him on Twitter and even what he thinks about the title Otaku USA. And check out the Bleach soundtrack here!
Miyazaki’s Early Manga Shuna’s Journey Is Enchanting and Mystical
People the world over know about Hayao Miyazaki’s movies, but his book Shuna’s Journey, published in Japan shortly before the creation of Studio Ghibli, is not as well-known. It is just now getting an English translation thanks to graphic novel publisher First Second, so fans can finally read and enjoy this early work.
Second Live-Action Tokyo Revengers Film Sets Two-Part Plans
A sequel to the first live-action Tokyo Revengers movie—which adapts the manga of the same name by Ken Wakui—was announced back in August, and this one will be a two-parter. According to the announcement in this year’s 49th issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, the first part is now scheduled for spring 2023, with the second to follow shortly after in summer.
People Are Scalping $13 Ghibli Park Tickets for $300
The November 1 opening of Ghibli Park has gotten a lot of attention in Japan and abroad, with people all over the world interested in visiting. However, it’s three days in and there’s already some unsavory behavior going on around the park. Tickets are sold out for the...
Evangelion Stage Play Revealed for April 2023 Opening
It’s time for stage plays to go big or go home, because there’s a new one on the way for the Neon Genesis Evangelion series. The tentatively-titled Evangelion Beyond play is set to kick off on April 28, 2023, and will be performed in Tokyo’s Kabukicho Tower as the debut stage production for the building’s own performing arts venue, Theater Milano-za.
Conquer Worlds in Your Own Frieza Hover Pod… Or Take a Nap
Dragon Ball villain Lord Frieza likes to get around on his hover pod as he commits his dastardly deeds, and a new toy from Bandai Namco lets you use his hover pod to . . . just sit around. The hover pod, which is about 27 1/5 inches tall and...
