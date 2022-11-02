ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tropical Storm Lisa Has Formed South of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and is Expected To Make Landfall in Central America Later This Week

By Paw Mozter
natureworldnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path

Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
AccuWeather

Tropical development possible in Atlantic near southeastern US coast

A stormy weather pattern off the southeastern coast of the United States could allow the next named tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to form next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. But even if a tropical system doesn’t take shape, rough seas and drenching rain will be ongoing concerns for residents in some coastal areas.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Hundreds of Houses in Florida Expected to Remain Submerged in Floodwaters Until Thanksgiving in November

Flooded Florida houses due to Hurricane Ian are expected to remain submerged in floodwaters until the Thanksgiving celebrate in late November, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns. One factor behind this is the amount of St. John's River, located in the east side of the state, drained the historic rainfall brought by Ian when it made landfall in the Sunshine State more than two weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
rigzone.com

Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...

Comments / 0

Community Policy