Tropical Storm Lisa Has Formed South of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and is Expected To Make Landfall in Central America Later This Week

Tropical Storm Lisa forecast to become hurricane; Martin forms
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season would be Nicole.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
At least 37 residents dead and 52 others are still missing after heavy rains flooded five rivers and damaged nearly 20,000 homes in central Venezuela
At least 37 people have been confirmed dead after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, the local Red Cross chapter in the state of Aragua confirmed Monday. The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the community of...
Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before ceremonial death in ancient Peru
A hair sample from an ancient trophy head found buried in Peru reveals that the victim consumed a psychoactive plant prior to death.
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Tropical Storm Lisa was becoming stronger and better organized on Tuesday in the western Caribbean, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The storm, the 12th named system of the 2022 season, is forecast to become a hurricane prior to its expected landfall in Central America on Wednesday. The government of Belize has...
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
A cooler than normal winter is forecast for a dozen states amid rising energy costs
A dozen states could see cooler than normal temperatures this winter, according to NOAA's outlook released Thursday morning. That could mean an increase in energy consumption across the northern tier of the US -- amid rising energy costs.
Tropical development possible in Atlantic near southeastern US coast
A stormy weather pattern off the southeastern coast of the United States could allow the next named tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to form next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. But even if a tropical system doesn’t take shape, rough seas and drenching rain will be ongoing concerns for residents in some coastal areas.
Tropical Storm Lisa Projected to Become Hurricane, Make Landfall Wednesday
This storm quickly formed over the last few days, and now it aims for landfall.
Earthquake strikes Victoria as thousands of homes are wrecked by devastating floods - with the ground shaking after a loud boom
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Mansfield, in Victoria's northeast. GeoScience Australia reported the quake near the small town in the foothills of the Victorian Alps just after 9am on Wednesday. The earthquake was at a depth of five kilometres with GeoScience Australia receiving 97 reports from residents...
Mississippi Drought Reveals Hidden Civil War Relics in River
Riley Bryant discovered rusted Civil War bullets on the previously submerged banks of the Mississippi, as well as a soldier's belt buckle.
At least 22 dead, dozens more missing after rain-fueled landslide sweeps through Venezuela town
Authorities say a landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain has swept through a town in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens of people missing.
Hundreds of Houses in Florida Expected to Remain Submerged in Floodwaters Until Thanksgiving in November
Flooded Florida houses due to Hurricane Ian are expected to remain submerged in floodwaters until the Thanksgiving celebrate in late November, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns. One factor behind this is the amount of St. John's River, located in the east side of the state, drained the historic rainfall brought by Ian when it made landfall in the Sunshine State more than two weeks ago.
Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨
1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.
VIDEO: GIANT Great White Shark Seen off the Coast of Northern California
The waters off the coast of Northern California are known as the Red Triangle, which is home to 40 percent of all great white shark attacks in the United States. A kayaker fishing in the Pacific Ocean got a glimpse at just how big these sharks can get, and it’s pretty terrifying.
Forecasters Predict Tropical Storm Lisa to Slam Gulf of Mexico Soon
As it becomes the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, it has been reported that Tropical Storm Lisa is predicted to make its way to parts of Central America later this week as potentially a hurricane. FOX Weather reports that Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the...
