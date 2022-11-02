Read full article on original website
Sunak claims role as ‘clean energy champion’ on eve of Cop27
Rishi Sunak attempted an extraordinary volte-face on green policy on the eve of the Cop27 climate summit on Saturday, saying he would attend in order to “galvanise” world leaders to save the planet. The prime minister – who had been criticised for saying he was too busy with...
Rishi Sunak is a fossil fuel prime minister in a renewable age
Rishi Sunak will go on his day trip to Cop27 tomorrow, having been dragged kicking and screaming. His eventual decision to attend was an embarrassing U-turn. But his initial snub, one of his first decisions as prime minister, was the act heard around the world. It said that Britain is...
