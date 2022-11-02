Read full article on original website
Related
Rishi Sunak claims ‘roadmap’ to stop climate disaster despite UN warning that the world is way off course
Rishi Sunak is under fire for claiming that the world has charted a course to avoid catastrophic global heating despite experts warning that a temperature rise above 1.5C is now almost “inevitable”.As he set off for the crucial Cop27 summit, the prime minister argued that the pledges governments had made under the UK’s leadership to cut carbon emissions add up to a plan to avert disaster, if delivered.“When the world came together in Glasgow last year, nations agreed a historic roadmap for preventing catastrophic global warming,” Mr Sunak said. “It is more important than ever that we deliver on...
UK PM Sunak to pledge accelerated renewables plan at COP27
LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will promise to speed up the UK's transition to renewable energy when he addresses the U.N. COP27 summit on climate change on Monday.
Rishi Sunak is a fossil fuel prime minister in a renewable age
Rishi Sunak will go on his day trip to Cop27 tomorrow, having been dragged kicking and screaming. His eventual decision to attend was an embarrassing U-turn. But his initial snub, one of his first decisions as prime minister, was the act heard around the world. It said that Britain is...
Ban on new onshore wind is costing billions, says Labour
A Government ban on new onshore wind farms is costing the country billions of pounds in higher energy charges, Labour has warned.The party said its plans – set out at its annual conference in Liverpool in September – to deliver a zero-carbon power system by 2030 would save £93 billion on energy bills by the end of the decade.Of that, the party said £15.8 billion would come from onshore wind – savings that would be lost as a result of the Conservatives’ 2015 effective ban on new onshore wind production.While onshore wind is considered to be one of the cheapest...
Comments / 0