Rishi Sunak is under fire for claiming that the world has charted a course to avoid catastrophic global heating despite experts warning that a temperature rise above 1.5C is now almost “inevitable”.As he set off for the crucial Cop27 summit, the prime minister argued that the pledges governments had made under the UK’s leadership to cut carbon emissions add up to a plan to avert disaster, if delivered.“When the world came together in Glasgow last year, nations agreed a historic roadmap for preventing catastrophic global warming,” Mr Sunak said. “It is more important than ever that we deliver on...

24 MINUTES AGO