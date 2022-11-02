ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walled Lake, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

High School Football PRO

Macomb Township, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Romeo High School football team will have a game with Dakota High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
ROMEO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wayne State University’s longtime athletic director placed on administrative leave

DETROIT – Wayne State University has put its longtime athletic director on administrative leave. Rob Fournier became the athletic director for the Detroit university in 2000. The director’s latest accomplishments was negotiating a contract with the Detroit Pistons in 2019 and getting a $28 million basketball arena built for both Wayne State Warriors and Pistons G-league.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Former students taking legal action against University of Michigan

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Genesee County prosecutor gives advice ahead of election day. What you should be aware of regarding voter intimidation on election day... Social "U" Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Learn more about Social "U". Lung...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Oakland County Moms

Pine Knob Magic of Lights Tickets Contest

Pine Knob Magic of Lights Tickets Contest – Enter to win tickets to see the holiday season’s hottest event – Magic of Lights courtesy of Oakland County Moms, 313Presents, and magicoflights.com. We’ll be giving away multiple passes to this awesome event :) The Magic of Lights...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Construction on 449-unit rental development in southwest Canton may start next summer

Work on the site of a planned 449-unit rental home development could begin as early as summer 2023. The plan for Creekview Landings came one important step closer to fruition when the Canton Township Board of Trustees approved at its Oct. 25 meeting a preliminary planned development district for a 225-acre parcel north of Geddes Road and west of Denton Road in southwest Canton.
CANTON, MI
WILX-TV

Howell area bridge replacement expected to take 200 days

MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A bridge on Peavy Road, just south of I-96, is expected to be closed through June. According to Livingston County officials, the Peavy Road will be closed between Keddle and Mason roads Monday as crews work to replace the Peavy Road Bridge. Drivers will be...
HOWELL, MI

