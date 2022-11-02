Read full article on original website
Macomb Township, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Romeo High School football team will have a game with Dakota High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
HometownLife.com
Former Schoolcraft diversity leader files discrimination lawsuit against Livonia college
Schoolcraft College hired its first director of equity and engagement in January of this year. That person, Christopher Hunter, lasted just four months in the position. Hunter recently filed a lawsuit against the college alleging race discrimination, retaliation and First Amendment rights violations. "Chris feels strongly about this," Attorney Jennifer...
What Oakland County voters are saying about the transportation millage
Voters in Oakland County will be deciding what the future of transportation will look like when they head to the polls on Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State University’s longtime athletic director placed on administrative leave
DETROIT – Wayne State University has put its longtime athletic director on administrative leave. Rob Fournier became the athletic director for the Detroit university in 2000. The director’s latest accomplishments was negotiating a contract with the Detroit Pistons in 2019 and getting a $28 million basketball arena built for both Wayne State Warriors and Pistons G-league.
HometownLife.com
Garden City staffers resign after taking Florida trip to canceled in-person conference
Kevin Kramis isn't sure he'd go back and make the same choices earlier this year. Kramis, a longtime volunteer in Garden City, exposed improprieties that led to resignations from three city employees earlier this year. Kramis said the whistleblowing was the right thing to do, but the personal losses he's experienced since then are difficult to bear.
WNEM
Former students taking legal action against University of Michigan
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Genesee County prosecutor gives advice ahead of election day. What you should be aware of regarding voter intimidation on election day... Social "U" Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Learn more about Social "U". Lung...
Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell suspended by school during MHSAA investigation
Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended by the school and athletic director Joe Brodie, according to the Detroit Free Press. Crowell and the Belleville football program are under investigation from the Michigan High School Athletic Association. He is under ...
Spinal Column
WL Northern, Milford & Lakeland girls’ cross country teams headed to state finals
After finishing 1, 2, and 3 in the MHSAA regional finals, Walled Lake Northern (57 points), Milford (86 points) and Lakeland (96 points) are headed to the state finals on Saturday at the Michigan International Speedway (MIS). It will be the third straight trip for the lady Knights who are...
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from district championships on Nov. 4
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are scores district finals of the 2022 football season. DIVISION 1.
Spinal Column
Milford, Catholic Central and Lakeland boys’ cross country teams headed to MHSAA state finals
Milford, Catholic Central and Lakeland finished 1, 2, and 3 in the MHSAA regional and are headed to the Michigan International Speedway (MIS) to compete for a division 1 state championship on Saturday. The Mavericks finished first with 89 points to edge Detroit Catholic Central who tallied 94 points. Lakeland...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 10th Congressional District - John James vs. Carl Marlinga
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 10th congressional district features a Republican in John James who has sought office on three separate occasions - but both of those races were in the U.S. Senate. Now, the former Army pilot is looking to win the newly redrawn 10th district and is...
UD engineering student dies near his home in Michigan over the weekend
An engineering student at the University of Dayton (UD) died in a traffic accident on Saturday near his home in Michigan, according to an email shared with the campus community from UD representatives. Justin Pressler, 21, of Northville, Michigan, died from injuries he sustained in a traffic accident near his...
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit.
rcocweb.org
CONSTRUCTION ON ORCHARD LAKE ROAD, 13 MILE TO 14 MILE RD IN FARMINGTON HILLS, IS COMPLETE
The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), in partnership with the City of Farmington Hills, is pleased to announce that Orchard Lake Road, from 13 Mile Road to 14 Mile Road, is fully open to traffic. Since late March, Orchard Lake Road was partially closed to traffic for a reconstruction...
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
Mich. School Evacuated After 3rd Threat On Bathroom Wall Found In 10 Days
The threat was found in a boys' bathroom this time.
Pine Knob Magic of Lights Tickets Contest
Pine Knob Magic of Lights Tickets Contest – Enter to win tickets to see the holiday season’s hottest event – Magic of Lights courtesy of Oakland County Moms, 313Presents, and magicoflights.com. We’ll be giving away multiple passes to this awesome event :) The Magic of Lights...
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See area football district final schedule and Player of the Week winner
The district finals are set and the first trophies of the playoff will be handed out tonight. Before getting into the schedule, it’s time to look at the results of the Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll.
HometownLife.com
Construction on 449-unit rental development in southwest Canton may start next summer
Work on the site of a planned 449-unit rental home development could begin as early as summer 2023. The plan for Creekview Landings came one important step closer to fruition when the Canton Township Board of Trustees approved at its Oct. 25 meeting a preliminary planned development district for a 225-acre parcel north of Geddes Road and west of Denton Road in southwest Canton.
WILX-TV
Howell area bridge replacement expected to take 200 days
MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A bridge on Peavy Road, just south of I-96, is expected to be closed through June. According to Livingston County officials, the Peavy Road will be closed between Keddle and Mason roads Monday as crews work to replace the Peavy Road Bridge. Drivers will be...
