Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's 462 faces of fentanyl
Through August this year fentanyl had 462 faces in Colorado. Those faces belong to the young and old, to well-to-do and poor, to brilliant and barely literate. Those faces belong to people cherished by family and friends, faces now deeply grieved. The 462 faces of fentanyl. That's the most accurate...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Politicians tell big lies to celebrate pot
Our state’s highest-ranking politicians must think misery loves company. Gov. Jared Polis and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper rank among the country’s most enthused advocates of marijuana legalization. Sunday marks the 10-year anniversary of Colorado becoming the first state to legalize recreational pot. State leaders are celebrating...
coloradopolitics.com
Marguerite Salazar, former Colorado insurance commissioner and federal health official, dies
Marguerite Salazar, who served four years as Colorado's insurance commissioner, died in Santa Fe on Nov. 1. Salazar died at a Santa Fe hospice, surrounded by her family, according to the Alamosa Citizen. She was 69. Salazar was born Juanita Marguerite Lara in La Jara, in the San Luis Valley....
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: NO to dangerous, deceptive, drug-pushing Prop. 122
It says a lot about the sheer recklessness of Proposition 122 — legalizing hallucinogenic drugs and unleashing them on our streets, schools and playgrounds — when its heavily bankrolled backers won’t even show up to defend it at a public forum. The Gazette and its news affiliate...
coloradopolitics.com
BIDLACK | Thankfully, Colorado isn't a 'one mistake' state
My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall that I had the great honor of spending more than 25 years on active duty as an Air Force officer. I started off as a nuclear missile launch officer and ended up spending most of my career teaching political science at the AF Academy here in Colorado.
coloradopolitics.com
'He’s irreplaceable' — Hugh McKean's legacy of leadership
Colorado found itself with a “Hugh-sized” hole in its heart after House Minority Leader Hugh McKean on Oct. 30 died of a heart attack at his Loveland home. McKean, 55, reportedly complained of left-sided chest pain the day before, but attributed it to an injury sustained while he was building his new home.
coloradopolitics.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: California needs to cut back water usage
The general manager of the West Slope’s Colorado River District is calling out California for its meager water conservation plan, and he is right on. Andy Mueller made his comments in a memo to his district’s board of directors and during the board’s meeting earlier this month, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb. This was in response to an Oct. 5 letter by officials with California water entities using Colorado River water, which proposed conserving up to an additional 400,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Mead annually.
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | Social studies standards cheat history, kids
Reviewing the new state social studies standards and edits before the Nov. 8 election should be a must-do for every Coloradan to see the impact of revision on the study of human society. Ideas, documents, events, peoples, nations, regions, hemispheres and genocides are added or erased in the standards document by red text or a red strike-through. It’s a rumble through what some want students to know and not to know.
coloradopolitics.com
Swift action needed in Colorado's water stewardship: Panel
Water experts agree: Without swift, collaborative and regionalized action, the cost of a failure to address water loss in our state will be "stunning." A discussion hosted by The Common Sense Institute Wednesday centered on the future of water usage in Colorado and featured key findings in a new report.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's ballot campaigns raise $47 million, pro-alcohol measures rake in most cash
The groups pushing a slew of ballot measures in Colorado have now raised nearly $46.5 million, with the three alcohol-related measures generating the most cash, the last campaign finance reports before next Tuesday's election show. Some of these disclosures, the result of a new law on transparency, came from reports...
coloradopolitics.com
Services for Hugh McKean, Colorado House Minority Leader, scheduled
Funeral services for Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh Monroe McKean will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Resurrection Fellowship Church, 6502 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland. The public is invited to attend. McKean's remains will lie in state in the Colorado Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, Nov. 10. That service...
coloradopolitics.com
More than 1 million Coloradans have voted
Colorado’s early ballot returns finally broke 1,000,000 four days out from Election Day, according to Friday’s data from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, 1,099,847 Colorado voters have returned ballots, representing 28.9% of the state’s more than 3.8 million active registered voters. That’s up around 118,600 ballots in 24 hours — the third consecutive daily increase of nearly 120,000 ballots. Last week’s average daily increase was 90,300, but Tuesday saw a record 200,000 ballots.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado scientists use AI for improved wildfire forecasts
A new technique developed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) uses artificial intelligence to efficiently update the vegetation maps used by wildfire computer models to more accurately predict fire behavior and spread. “One of our main challenges in wildfire modeling has been to get accurate input, including fuel...
coloradopolitics.com
A quarter of Colorado voters return ballots
Colorado’s early voter turnout has reached 25.8% five days away from Election Day, according to Thursday’s data from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 981,210 Colorado voters have returned ballots out of the state’s more than 3.8 million active registered voters. That’s up around 118,600 ballots in 24 hours — the second consecutive daily increase of nearly 120,000 ballots. Last week’s average daily increase was 90,300, but Tuesday saw a record 200,000 ballots.
coloradopolitics.com
Prop. 121 gives back to those who deserve it most
According to every recent poll, the most important issue to Colorado voters this year is the increased cost of living. With inflation at almost 8%, families are paying $843 more per month just to keep up. At the same time Coloradans are paying more for necessities, the state government has...
coloradopolitics.com
ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters
Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
coloradopolitics.com
Suspicious 'powdery' substance found on Colorado ballot
Adams County’s election workers found what they described as suspicious powdery substance spilling out of a ballot envelope on Wednesday. Some of the substance was cooking material, but that it also included an unknown chemical, which the state lab is testing, officials confirmed. Adams County Clerk and Recorder Josh...
coloradopolitics.com
ACLU of Colorado calls on local governments to let those with felony convictions run for office
The American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to 12 Colorado governments Wednesday, demanding they stop barring people with felony convictions from running for public office. This warning comes after the ACLU successfully sued Aurora last year for the city charter's prohibition of former felons from holding elected office. An Arapahoe...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado voters return over 860,000 ballots, hit 22.6% turnout
Coloradans have so far returned 862,637 ballots as the state enters the final days before the election, according to Wednesday's data from the Secretary of State’s Office. Just over 22.6% of Colorado’s 3.8 million active registered voters have voted with only six days left until Election Day on Nov. 8. That means nearly 120,000 ballots were cast in the last 24 hours — higher than last week’s daily average of 90,300, but falling short of Tuesday’s record 200,000 ballots.
coloradopolitics.com
Still haven't voted? PBS' Your Decision 2022 serves as another election resource
The schedule for "Your Decision 2022," which offers voters with explanations of key races and initiatives and explores statewide ballot issues, is available here. The series highlights races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, the U.S. Senate, as well as congressional contests. It is produced by the Aaron Harber Show in partnership with The Colorado Springs Gazette, The Denver Gazette, and Colorado Politics. The shows are also available here.
Comments / 0