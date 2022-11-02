Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Takeoff: Video Of Quavo In Heated Argument Prior To Fatal Shooting Surfaces
Houston, TX - A video showing Quavo in a heated argument moments before Takeoff was fatally shot has surfaced. In the clip obtained by TMZ, Quavo can be seen and heard arguing with someone outside the Houston bowling alley where his nephew and Migos groupmate was killed in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1).
musictimes.com
Takeoff Shot Dead: Witnesses Share Horrifying Details How Rapper Was Killed [REPORT]
Migos Rapper Takeoff was shot dead in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Kirshnik Khari Ball, commonly known as Takeoff, was fatally shot at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in Texas. According to TMZ, per sources close to the scene, the rapper was gunned down shortly after 2:30 AM...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead, Quavo to Blame? Video Shows Heated Altercation Before Shooting
The world of hip-hop is devastated after Takeoff was shot dead in the early morning of November 1 in Houston, Texas. Recently a video emerged where he can be seen having an argument with another group; could he be the reason for his passing?. According to TMZ, Quavo was arguing...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes
Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death
see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot
Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
musictimes.com
MO3 Real Cause of Death: Manager Clarifies THIS Drove Killer Over the Brink, Not What Is Reported
Manager Brian Rainwater is putting to rest claims that Texas musician MO3 was killed in 2020 as a result of yet another rap battle. It has been suggested by Rainwater that the man who murdered MO3 did it out of jealousy for the rapper's relationship with the man's own children.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
Car Found Submerged in a Houston Bayou with 2 Bodies Inside Had Been There for Hours, Cops Say
Officials in Houston are looking into what caused a vehicle with two men inside to allegedly plunge into a bayou early on Halloween morning. Houston police said the vehicle reportedly drove into the Brays Bayou around 3 a.m. local time on Monday, though it was not reported until that afternoon.
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
Police Investigating Whether ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Crashed Into Tractor Trailer While Singing For Fans On Social Media
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has passed away from injuries sustained in a fatal car accident, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 23-year-old singer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, after being involved in a car accident while in Marion County in East Tennessee. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, following a social media post made by Spence which showed him filming in the car before the incident. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the singer’s Jeep Cherokee exited the roadway and struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 around 4 PM...
Atlanta mourns death of rapper Takeoff, the "heart and soul" of Migos
The city of Atlanta and the music industry spent the first day of November trying to come to grips with the loss of one of its own.What happened: Kirshnik Ball, better known as Takeoff and part of the rap trio Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday in Houston. He was 28.A Houston police spokesperson tells Axios a call for a shooting at 1199 San Jacinto St. came in at 2:40 a.m. The caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running.Details: Migos — a family group made up of Takeoff, Quavo and Offset — got its start in 2008 in...
Cardi B and Offset react to Takeoff’s tragic death
Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to...
Graphic Footage Shows Heated Exchange and Person Of Interest in Moments Leading to Takeoff’s Death
New graphic footage shows the heated exchange that led to rapper Takeoff being fatally shot in Houston. Video also shows someone with a firearm that police have named as a person of interest. Eyewitness video taken at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday shows the moment Migos member Quavo in a...
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
Desiigner Breaks Down in Tears After Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s Done With Rap
Desiigner is having a tough time dealing with the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff and says he is done with rap. On Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Desiigner went on Instagram Live after learning the news that Takeoff was shot and killed hours earlier in Houston. In the clip, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is distraught over the news that his fellow rapper has lost his life, which brought Desiigner to tears.
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
