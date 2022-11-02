ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Takeoff: Video Of Quavo In Heated Argument Prior To Fatal Shooting Surfaces

Houston, TX - A video showing Quavo in a heated argument moments before Takeoff was fatally shot has surfaced. In the clip obtained by TMZ, Quavo can be seen and heard arguing with someone outside the Houston bowling alley where his nephew and Migos groupmate was killed in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1).
HOUSTON, TX
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death

see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
HOUSTON, TX
OK! Magazine

Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot

Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Police Investigating Whether ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Crashed Into Tractor Trailer While Singing For Fans On Social Media

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has passed away from injuries sustained in a fatal car accident, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 23-year-old singer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, after being involved in a car accident while in Marion County in East Tennessee. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, following a social media post made by Spence which showed him filming in the car before the incident. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the singer’s Jeep Cherokee exited the roadway and struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 around 4 PM...
MARION COUNTY, GA
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta mourns death of rapper Takeoff, the "heart and soul" of Migos

The city of Atlanta and the music industry spent the first day of November trying to come to grips with the loss of one of its own.What happened: Kirshnik Ball, better known as Takeoff and part of the rap trio Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday in Houston. He was 28.A Houston police spokesperson tells Axios a call for a shooting at 1199 San Jacinto St. came in at 2:40 a.m. The caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running.Details: Migos — a family group made up of Takeoff, Quavo and Offset — got its start in 2008 in...
ATLANTA, GA
HOLAUSA

Cardi B and Offset react to Takeoff’s tragic death

Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
XXL Mag

Desiigner Breaks Down in Tears After Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s Done With Rap

Desiigner is having a tough time dealing with the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff and says he is done with rap. On Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Desiigner went on Instagram Live after learning the news that Takeoff was shot and killed hours earlier in Houston. In the clip, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is distraught over the news that his fellow rapper has lost his life, which brought Desiigner to tears.

Comments / 0

Community Policy