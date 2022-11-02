ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 11-2-3,2022 Spring Returns

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago
Well, as you know here in Tennessee, if you don’t like the weather , just hang around it will change. It will feel pretty much like Spring the next few days, good time to finish raking leaves and preparing the home for Winter as it will eventually come. As for the next 36 hours: Wednesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 48. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

The post WEATHER 11-2-3,2022 Spring Returns appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible

Wind Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Friday Football Weather 11-4,2022- Playoffs Round 1

Find Your Close To Home Live Weather Radar, Live Traffic, and Live High School Football Scores by clicking on your county below: Today Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. South wind 10 to 15 […] The post Friday Football Weather 11-4,2022- Playoffs Round 1 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 11-3-4,2022 Nice Temps, Gusty Winds

These 70s are going to stick around for awhile. Winds and storms are creeping into the forecast. Especially, Saturday. We will update as we find out more. But enjoy the next 24 hours. For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southeast wind […] The post WEATHER 11-3-4,2022 Nice Temps, Gusty Winds appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022. Cheatham County Source Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Kit’s Club- Wiggling Worms Saturday, November 5, 2:00pm-3:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park- Nature Center Come out to this program designed for children ages 4-8 years old. Have you ever heard of Nature-deficit […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES November 3 – 9, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

2022 Halloween Forecast – Damp and Cool

Slight change to tonight’s forecast. Bring an umbrella just in case if you are going trick or treating. For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here Today A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A 20 […] The post 2022 Halloween Forecast – Damp and Cool appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Halloween Weather 2022 – Perfect Night to Trick or Treat

Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and caldron bubble. Fillet of a fenny snake, In the caldron boil and bake; Eye of newt and toe of frog, Wool of bat and tongue of dog, Adder’s fork and blind-worm’s sting, Lizard’s leg and howlet’s wing, For a charm of powerful trouble, Like a hell-broth boil […] The post Halloween Weather 2022 – Perfect Night to Trick or Treat appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

Make Your Plans Now for Monster Jam Nashville 2023

The popular event – Monster Jam is scheduled to return to Nashville on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster.com. What can you expect at a Monster Jam show? According to the Monster Jam, a […] The post Make Your Plans Now for Monster Jam Nashville 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Reasons to Give a Gift Card from Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville This Season

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us and shopping for all of your friends and family does not have to be overwhelming. Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville have the perfect gift for every person on your list. Here are 6 reasons why giving a gift card from  Play It […] The post 6 Reasons to Give a Gift Card from Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville This Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Wilson County Source

Josh Turner is Bringing His King Size Manger Tour to Belmont

Country music artist Josh Turner will make a stop on his KING SIZE MANGER TOUR at The Fisher Center at Belmont University on Thursday, December 8. Turner will perform songs from his first Christmas album, “King Size Manger,” a collection of new and traditional holiday songs and hymns, as well as his classic country hits you know […] The post Josh Turner is Bringing His King Size Manger Tour to Belmont appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County

No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Legends Sports Grill 155 Legends Dr, Lebanon, TN Come […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

CMT Awards Move to Austin from Nashville for 2023

CMT and CBS together announced the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, fan-voted awards, will air Sunday, April 2, 2023 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center for the first time ever. Kelsea Ballerini will return as CMT MUSIC AWARDS co-host for the third consecutive year, as she revealed tonight during a major surprise on-stage […] The post CMT Awards Move to Austin from Nashville for 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
AUSTIN, TX
Wilson County Source

MISSING PERSON: Michaelle Van Kleef Last Seen in Mt. Juliet

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County. Michaelle Van Kleef was last seen on 10/30/2022 in Mt. Juliet around the Benders Ferry Road area. It’s unknown at this time what she may be wearing. The only […] The post MISSING PERSON: Michaelle Van Kleef Last Seen in Mt. Juliet appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Titans and Blood Assurance Team up for Fundraiser to Support High School Students

The reigning AFC South champions, along with Tennessee’s local blood supplier, are teaming up to support high school students. The Tennessee Titans and Blood Assurance have announced a new initiative where a portion of ticket sales from select games will benefit Blood Assurance’s Heroes Grant Program. Blood Assurance awards grant funding to area high schools […] The post Tennessee Titans and Blood Assurance Team up for Fundraiser to Support High School Students appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder

From Metro Police November 3, 2022 – Murder fugitive Markarion Cole, 21, who is wanted for the July 22 targeted murder of Kentrail Williams, 23, is in custody in Kane County, Illinois. Acting on information provided by the MNPD, authorities in Kane County arrested Cole during the night. He is being held without bond pending […] The post Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Tips on Trick-or-Treating Safely This Halloween

Jasmine Terrell is a nurse practitioner at Vanderbilt Integrated Pediatrics in Tullahoma. By Jasmine Terrell, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC Happy Halloween! As children get excited to don their costumes and trick-or-treat for candy, remember these important health and safety tips. Be Prepared Holidays are known for reckless drivers, and Halloween is no exception. More than twice […] The post Tips on Trick-or-Treating Safely This Halloween appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Wilson County Source

Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home

From Metro Police UPDATE November 3, 2022 – Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located today at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Nesmith was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend, despite his claims that […] The post Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Street Racer Enforcement Leads to Multiple Arrests

Friday night’s/Saturday morning’s coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by MNPD Traffic officers, Violent Crimes Division detectives, South Precinct officers and THP troopers led to multiple vehicle stops and arrests, including four persons who are facing felony evading arrest charges. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in spotting the locations of reckless activity and monitoring […] The post Nashville Street Racer Enforcement Leads to Multiple Arrests appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October 31, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 31 -November 6, 2022. Butch Walker photo courtesy of Pilgrimage Festival credit – Erika Goldring/Getty Images Tuesday, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October 31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy