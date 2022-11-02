Read full article on original website
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager
More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
'My wife isn't deceased, she's in the front room!' Couple were left without money for weeks after their bank told them they were both DEAD
A husband and wife were left without access to any money for weeks after both being told by their bank that the other was dead. Ben Gibson, 63, was 'furious' after being told that his 65-year-old wife Gill was dead when he called the bank up about a card problem.
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
A 98-year-old was mistakenly sent a water bill showing she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in 6 months
A leak caused the smart meter readings to rise, but Thames Water didn't take action for months, the elderly woman's son told the BBC.
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Pensioner is found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout
A pensioner has been found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout. Eyewitnesses believed the man was sleeping on board the Glasgow-bound Citylink service from Edinburgh before he fell from his seat at a roundabout. Passengers...
Boy, 12, crushed by collapsed wall ‘lay dying for 2hrs before mum found horror scene when she called him for dinner’
A BOY who was crushed by a collapsed wall in a tragic accident reportedly lay dying for two hours before his mum found the scene when she called him for dinner. Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night with the boy's mum Charmaine Lee making the horror discovery.
British woman, 64, who collapsed and died on the shore in front of her partner after finishing a swim in 'rough and cold' sea in Sicily while on holiday is named
A British woman who collapsed and died on a beach in Sicily moments after she had finished a swim has been named as Deborah Hooper. Deborah, 64, was on holiday with retired accountant Andrew Ashman, 72, when she is thought to have suffered a cardiac arrest in rough seas. The...
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
DNA testing reveals there were 2 types of humans at the end of the last ice age
Researchers have discovered through DNA testing that at the end of the last ice age, at least two genetically distinct groups of humans were living in the same areas of Britain.
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
Fears grow for missing teenage girl, 14, who vanished three days ago from family home
Fears are growing for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been missing for almost three days. Kiara Millward, 14, was last seen when she left her family home in Southbourne, Bournemouth, Dorset, at 8pm on Sunday. She was wearing a dark hoodie with jogging bottoms and pink, black,...
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
