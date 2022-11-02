ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend

What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
BBC

'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic

Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC

Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager

More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
BBC

Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat

A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC

Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession

A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
VIRGINIA STATE
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy