Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastvillagetimes.com
Darrion Trammell, it’s just a matter of time
The highly anticipated debut of transfer Darrion Trammell wasn’t the breakthrough start the 11,687 fans at Viejas Arena hoped for in SDSU’s 102-52 win over San Diego Christian on Tuesday. Trammell seemed very composed with the ball. He was far from perfect on the floor but executed a...
eastvillagetimes.com
The SDSU Football Podcast Episode 49: UNLV Preview
East Village Times staff writers Andre Haghverdian and Paul Garrison are here to talk about the latest in SDSU Aztecs Football. – First impressions of SDSU basketball (1:03) – What went wrong in the second half against Fresno State (7:15) – UNLV Preview (17:55)
mwcconnection.com
A Recharged UNLV Team Looks Ahead Towards San Diego State
Coach Marcus Arroyo is getting his men ready for their game in San Diego after their bye-week. Coach Arroyo said, “We spent the last week, our bye week, really trying to get healthy and recharge our batteries.”. This “recharge” is helping players like, QB Doug Brumfield, RB Aidan Robbins,...
San Marcos, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valley Center High School football team will have a game with San Marcos High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
pointloma-obmonthly.com
10 Questions with Point Loma High School football coach Joel Allen
Ten Questions is a series in the Point Loma-OB Monthly that shines a spotlight on notable locals we wish we knew more about. This month’s featured personality is Point Loma High School varsity football coach Joel Allen. Less than two years ago, Point Loma High’s football program was at...
Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark
DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
Woman bitten by shark near Del Mar beach
A juvenile white shark bit a woman in the leg Friday at Del Mar Beach shark, according to Del Mar Lifeguard chief, Jon Elderbrock.
News 8 KFMB
News 8 Throwback: San Diego’s swastika-shaped building
Is there really a swastika-shaped building on a San Diego military base? The answer is "Yes" and 15 years ago CBS 8’S Steve Price did an investigation.
kusi.com
Brian Maryott makes gains against Levin, Biden flies into San Diego as Dems. panic
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian Maryott (R) is a businessman and certified financial planner who managed billions of client assets for a portion of his career. He also started a nonprofit that teaches financial literacy to underserved communities. Now he’s running for California’s 49th Congressional District against Mike Levin...
fox5sandiego.com
New Elementary School Opens
Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Talking With Encinitas Mayor Candidate Michael Blobe. Blobe appeared on the FOX 5 News...
Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying
Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
sandiegoville.com
Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar Officially Finished In San Diego's Ocean Beach
After claiming the closure was only temporary when it first shuttered last September, San Diego's Cohn Restaurant Group has confirmed Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar is officially finished in Ocean Beach. Over the past four decades, David & Lesley Cohn and their family have grown a premier hospitality collective in Southern...
6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes west of San Diego
The quake was reported at 8:53 p.m. over 2,500 miles away from the San Diego coast, according to USGS.
Did San Diegans in the 80s and 90s accurately predict the future?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
Developer Manchester unveils plans for new San Diego waterfront mega-hotel
Doug Manchester is unveiling details about a new Embarcadero mega-hotel he's proposing for the Navy-owned site facing the waterfront at the corner of Pacific Highway and Broadway.
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen
San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
pbmonthly.net
One day a week, a Pacific Beach couple lives life on the wild side
From Mondays through Saturdays, Tamara “Tami” Cross and Craig Schreiber live relatively tame lives. Pacific Beach residents for more than 20 years, Cross is a lawyer with her own firm; Schreiber has his own marketing company. When not working, they enjoy surfing, taking their two dogs out paddle boarding and all the amenities living in a beach town offers.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
News 8 KFMB
Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
UCSD Guardian
BREAKING: Conservative Student Organization Displays Rhetoric Deemed Anti-Palestine, Faces Backlash
On Nov. 2, an image began circulating online which portrays Turning Point USA at UC San Diego, a conservative student organization, displaying a poster that some students interpreted as hate speech against Palestinians. The poster was one of numerous displayed at Turning Point’s table on Library Walk to stand against antisemitism. It displays the flag of Israel and the flag of Palestine side-by-side and reads “Israel aims to protect / Terrorists aim to kill.”
Comments / 0