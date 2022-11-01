Read full article on original website
rolltide.com
#Team27 Closes Fall Softball Season Friday With 14-1 Win Over Emory
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama softball played its eighth and final game of the fall season Friday night under the lights at Rhoads Stadium, beating Emory 14-1 in 10.0 innings of play. Eleven Crimson Tide players combined for 19 hits, including multi-hit performances from Kali Heivilin, Lauren Esman, Jordan Stephens,...
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
rolltide.com
No. 20/19 Alabama Hosts Longwood in Season Opener
Monday's game will be available on the SEC Network+ with Roger Hoover (play-by-play) and Richard Hendrix (analyst) on the call. The radio broadcast can be heard on the Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play) and Bryan Passink (analyst) on the call, while Tom Stipe (engineer) is turning the dials. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
rolltide.com
Alabama Men's Tennis to Host SEC/Big 12 Challenge This Weekend
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama men's tennis team will host the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Friday through Sunday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Along with the Crimson Tide, Mississippi State and South Carolina will represent the SEC with Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State representing the Big 12 in the event.
tdalabamamag.com
Major Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks announces final three
Desmond Ricks announced his top three and his Dec. 23 commitment date Thursday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He recently re-classified to the 2023 recruiting class. The new 2023 recruit listed Alabama, LSU and Miami as his final three. The...
Alabama Fans Getting Rare Break With Small Dip in LSU Ticket Prices
Although Tiger Stadium will be packed for the Crimson Tide, there are still numerous seats available on SI Tickets.
rolltide.com
Alabama Swimming and Diving Faces LSU in Baton Rouge Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Alabama men's and women's swimming and diving teams return to action against LSU Friday at the LSU Natatorium in Baton Rouge, La., starting at 1 p.m. It marks the Crimson Tide's second road trip of the season and third meet overall. It will be...
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Three
Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Desmond Ricks is down to his final three schools. The defensive star will be choosing between Florida, LSU, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks No. 15 nationally, No. 2 in cornerbacks, and No. 4 in the state of Fla., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
LSU Reveille
It's officially 'Bama Hate Week' on Twitter. Here are the top 10 anti-Bama memes by LSU fans
LSU fans have given this week the nickname “Bama hate week.”. It has become a tradition on and off campus for LSU football fans of all ages to come together and come up with creative ways to make jokes about the school’s archrival, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The...
brproud.com
Zippy’s signs don’t hold back during Bama Hate Week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s Bama Hate Week, and Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More isn’t holding back from sharing how they feel about the Crimson Tide. The restaurant asked its social media followers to share their most “creative, fund and mean” Bama Hate Week messages to put up on its sign this week. Winners get to see their Bama hate message on the sign for all of Perkins Road Overpass to read and a $50 gift card.
alabamanews.net
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
thebamabuzz.com
3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa
There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
Why did Army helicopters land on UA campus this week?
Students strolling to their next classes on the University of Alabama campus may have noticed giant military helicopters swirling over their heads and wondered why they landed and suddenly took off in a matter of minutes Wednesday afternoon. But fear not, UA community. All is well. The Army ROTC at...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
wvua23.com
Woman shot at Temerson Square early Wednesday
Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a woman was shot at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday. Two women who live in Tuscaloosa County got into a fight inside a bar in the area. According to VCU Capt. Marty Sellers, as one of the women left, the other shot into her car and injured her.
Tuscaloosa Radio Station Flips to Non-Stop Christmas Music
The sounds of the holiday season are ringing out again in West Alabama on MeTv 97.5. The radio station flipped from its regular rotation of timeless, memorable music to non-stop Christmas music last Friday, October 28th. The annual feature, sponsored by Tuscaloosa's Taco Casa restaurants, provides listeners with their favorite...
Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar
A woman was shot overnight after getting into a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar. Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded early Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Fourth Street in Temerson Square, said Capt. Marty Sellers. Two women, both Tuscaloosa County residents, got into a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
