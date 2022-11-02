ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Early Saturday Morning Heavy Rain & Weak Storms Coming

A storm system that has already produced many tornadoes tonight in Texas and Arkansas is marching eastward towards West Tennessee. The line will slowly weaken as it moves across the Mississippi River but still could have enough strength to produce some gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain for us. The line will cross the Mississippi River between 2-3 AM and move through Jackson between 4-6 AM. We will have the latest forecast details right here.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

One more nice day before breezy conditions, clouds, and showers arrive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of sunshine before the clouds and light showers arrive. The winds pick up this weekend making it feel much warmer as well. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Fiber in the Boro Brings Together Weavers and Knitters

Interest in fiber arts is growing. Being stuck home during the pandemic lockdowns, more people became interested in weaving, knitting and felting. Recently, those in the fiber community gathered to sell their wares, pass on their skills, and show those new to the field how wool is turned into beautifully colored yarns and artfully designed finished products.
GEORGIA STATE
WBBJ

Nice Tonight & Friday, Storm Threat Saturday Morning

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for November 3rd:. It has been an amazing Thursday so far across West Tennessee and expect the same weather on Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning a potent line of storms will be approaching the Mid South. The line is expected to weaken as it moves across our area but some of the storms could remain strong. We will be tracking the system and have the latest forecast breakdown on what you can expect where you live coming up here.
Rutherford Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
TENNESSEE STATE
KAT Adventures

Tennessee Hiking 101.. Know Before You Hike

Middle Tennessee is filled with trails, waterfalls, and glorious overlooks. It's also filled with people new to the area or visiting. When I moved to Tennessee I was an avid hiker in my home state. We didn't have big mountains or elevation changes to worry about but it wasn't uncommon for me to hike through the woods 15 miles in a day. I figured when I moved to Tennessee and called it home I would easily be able to adapt to the trails here. However, the trails in Tennessee are a whole different ballgame and if you aren't prepared, even the most avid hiker can find themselves in trouble.
TENNESSEE STATE
High School Football PRO

McKenzie, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wayne County High School football team will have a game with McKenzie High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Flu, RSV hit hard and early in Scott County, across Tennessee

A bad flu season was predicted, and the forewarning is certainly coming to pass. Flu is currently rampaging in Tennessee and across much of the Southeastern U.S. According to the CDC, flu activity was high to very high across Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and the District of Columbia for the week ending Oct. 22. Overwhelmingly, positive flu cases being seen by health care providers are Flu Type A.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Tennessee community rallies around family of missing teen girl

A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Tennessee community rallies around family of missing …. A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Josh Heupel’s journey to SEC Country. Josh...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy