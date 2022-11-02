Read full article on original website
WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Early Saturday Morning Heavy Rain & Weak Storms Coming
A storm system that has already produced many tornadoes tonight in Texas and Arkansas is marching eastward towards West Tennessee. The line will slowly weaken as it moves across the Mississippi River but still could have enough strength to produce some gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain for us. The line will cross the Mississippi River between 2-3 AM and move through Jackson between 4-6 AM. We will have the latest forecast details right here.
One more nice day before breezy conditions, clouds, and showers arrive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of sunshine before the clouds and light showers arrive. The winds pick up this weekend making it feel much warmer as well. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022. Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Nashville’s holiday...
Fiber in the Boro Brings Together Weavers and Knitters
Interest in fiber arts is growing. Being stuck home during the pandemic lockdowns, more people became interested in weaving, knitting and felting. Recently, those in the fiber community gathered to sell their wares, pass on their skills, and show those new to the field how wool is turned into beautifully colored yarns and artfully designed finished products.
Nice Tonight & Friday, Storm Threat Saturday Morning
Thursday Evening Forecast Update for November 3rd:. It has been an amazing Thursday so far across West Tennessee and expect the same weather on Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning a potent line of storms will be approaching the Mid South. The line is expected to weaken as it moves across our area but some of the storms could remain strong. We will be tracking the system and have the latest forecast breakdown on what you can expect where you live coming up here.
CDC map shows ‘very high’ flu activity level in Tennessee
A major spike in flu cases was reported in Tennessee Friday as health officials brace for what appears to be America’s worst flu season in more than a decade. CDC map shows ‘very high’ flu activity level in Tennessee. A major spike in flu cases was reported...
Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
Would you want to end clock changes and keep daylight saving permanent?
It's the time of year, some of us love to hate. Overnight Saturday into Sunday, clocks will fall back an hour signaling darker evenings lie in the months ahead.
2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores for Playoffs Week 1
Week 1 of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books and we’ve the final scores for you. The scores below feature the nine following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Cheatham County. Harpeth 0 at Bledsoe Co. 22. Davidson County. Gallatin...
Tennessee Hiking 101.. Know Before You Hike
Middle Tennessee is filled with trails, waterfalls, and glorious overlooks. It's also filled with people new to the area or visiting. When I moved to Tennessee I was an avid hiker in my home state. We didn't have big mountains or elevation changes to worry about but it wasn't uncommon for me to hike through the woods 15 miles in a day. I figured when I moved to Tennessee and called it home I would easily be able to adapt to the trails here. However, the trails in Tennessee are a whole different ballgame and if you aren't prepared, even the most avid hiker can find themselves in trouble.
McKenzie, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wayne County High School football team will have a game with McKenzie High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Alabama residents flood southern Tennessee for shot at Powerball jackpot
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jackpot worth an estimated $1.2 billion is making dreamers out of Powerball players, and it’s made the Tennessee state line markets a desired destination for people from Alabama where there isn’t a lottery. In Ardmore, where some of the southern-most lottery shops are...
Six Tennessee State Parks offering Thanksgiving meals
Thanksgiving Day is now less than three weeks away, and you may be starting to plan your holiday. Wouldn't you like to enjoy a home-cooked meal with your loved ones, without having to do the cooking or cleaning up?
What’s the difference between right to work and at-will employment?
Right-to-work and at-will employment are two different concepts, though many conflate them.
Tight butter supply impacting East Tennessee businesses and bakeries
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — You may have noticed another staple in your kitchen costing more than normal. The price of butter is up, increasing more than 20% over the past 365 days. Chandra Taylor has been the owner of Mer Mer's Bakery for 25 years. She spent most of Wednesday...
Flu, RSV hit hard and early in Scott County, across Tennessee
A bad flu season was predicted, and the forewarning is certainly coming to pass. Flu is currently rampaging in Tennessee and across much of the Southeastern U.S. According to the CDC, flu activity was high to very high across Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and the District of Columbia for the week ending Oct. 22. Overwhelmingly, positive flu cases being seen by health care providers are Flu Type A.
Tennessee community rallies around family of missing teen girl
A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Tennessee community rallies around family of missing …. A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Josh Heupel’s journey to SEC Country. Josh...
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
