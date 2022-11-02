ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

NBC Sports

WATCH: Multiple fights break out after massive hit in Bruins vs. Rangers

The rivalry between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers is alive and well, and there was plenty of physicality in the second period of Thursday night's game at Madison Square Garden. Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider absolutely leveled Bruins center Trent Frederic with a huge, but clean hit. The Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Devils rally to beat Oilers 4-3 for 5th straight win

EDMONTON, Alberta -- — Miles Wood had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Graves and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 16 of the 18 shots he faced before exiting in the second period with an apparent injury. Vitek Vanecek came on and finished with 18 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Sports

Ranking the 10 Bruins players most responsible for team's record start

The Boston Bruins are off to the best start in franchise history with a 9-1-0 record through the first 10 games of the 2022-23 NHL season. This impressive stretch isn't the work of just a few players. Pretty much the whole team is playing a part, evidenced by the fact that 16 different guys have scored at least one goal so far. The goaltending, led by Linus Ullmark, has been top-tier as well.
Inside The Blues

(11-3-22) Islanders-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- The Blues will now put the product on the ice that's been working the past couple days after a heart-to-heart with their general manager and on the heels of a five-game losing streak when they host the New York Islanders today at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM). The ...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Sabres score five goals in third to rally over Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 left and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 18 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors drop fourth straight in loss to Magic

The streak continues. Scratch that, the streaks continue. With their 130-129 loss Thursday night against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center, the Warriors' losing streak on this road trip extended to four games. The loss also was their fifth on the road this season, and the Warriors now have lost five straight games in Orlando.

