Rep. Khanna condemns Pelosi attack, says any threats of political violence are 'unpatriotic'

ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

As the dust settles after the horrific attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, last Friday, calls for change continue to grow.

One of the loudest voices, coming from South Bay Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) who's called the attack personal.

RELATED: Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report

"In the Bay Area, we're a tight-knit family, and there are many times I have visited Pelosi's home," Khanna said.

Data from the U.S. Capitol Police Threat Assessment Team shows that threats against lawmakers have more than doubled since 2017.

Some, like Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), have been very open about ongoing threats to not just themselves, but also their families.

VIDEO: 'Cut his kids' heads off:' Rep. Eric Swalwell receiving threats after FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid

Rep. Eric Swalwell and his family received violent, threatening voicemail after the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Following Pelosi's attack, local leaders say the divisiveness needs to stop.

"We need to lower the temperature in this country and speak out against any threats of political violence. It's not the American way. It's unpatriotic," Khanna said.

And it's not just national-level politicians who have been the targets of threats or harassment.

"I've had you know, of course, protestors in front of my home and including someone who walked around with a pitchfork. A big one that could have been used as a weapon," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

RELATED: Data shows threats against lawmakers intensifying, more than doubled since 2017

Breed stopped by the ABC7 News studio Tuesday.

She says city officials are working closely with federal partners to ensure that the suspect in the Pelosi attack is brought to justice.

"People who are elected officials should not live in fear of their lives for what it is they say or they do in this capacity," Breed said.

And while the country remains largely divided, Khanna says immediate steps need to be taken.

"It's probably impractical to have that kind of security for 535 members of Congress and the Senate. There though, there should be assessments of residences to make sure they're safe," he said.

Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
NBC News

The GOP has Paul Pelosi’s blood on its hands

It’s been less than a week since a man broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi, assaulting her husband, and already the internet has been set ablaze with a slew of right-wing conspiracy theories and amped-up false claims aimed at mocking and belittling the House speaker, while also casting doubt on what authorities have said about the case.
Axios

Pelosi attack stokes Congress' fears: "Somebody is going to die"

Members of Congress are sounding new alarms about their personal security — and broader concerns about what the drumbeat of threats against prominent political figures means for them and for the country. Why it matters: Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband hit especially hard because of where it...
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

