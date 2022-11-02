Read full article on original website
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSperryville, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
cbs19news
Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
crozetgazette.com
Crozet Roundabout Construction Updates
For those curious about the status of two traffic roundabout construction projects in the Crozet area, the waiting is the hardest part. A roundabout for the Rt. 240/250 intersection was funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program three years ago. The plan was to begin work on the roundabout in 2021 after the Crozet Avenue bridge replacement work was complete, but the bridge work was not started until this past summer. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials reported in March that the roundabout project would go to advertising within this calendar year and construction would begin by the end of 2022.
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
Prepare for nighttime traffic stops on Rt. 17 in Stafford
7 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. – Single lane closure. Midnight to 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes. These traffic disruptions are needed to allow crews to install equipment for a temporary traffic signal as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Serious injuries in crash into river in Port Republic
A vehicle crashed off the bridge crossing the South Fork of the Shenandoah River in Port Republic Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries for the driver. Crews from Grottoes Fire, Grottoes Rescue, Rockingham County Fire & Rescue as well as members of the Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team worked together to access, stabilize, extricate, and transfer the patient to Pegasus helicopter and eventually to UVA Medical Center.
NBC Washington
Houses, Cars Damaged in Series of Shootings in Virginia Community
Bullets struck two homes and several cars in a series of shootings in a Virginia community last week, police said. A Centreville resident told News4 that while his home wasn’t hit, the gunfire is too close to home. “This is a family neighborhood, and it just feels unsafe at...
WHSV
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred around 8:26 p.m. Thursday along Port Republic Road and North Main Street. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side of the...
royalexaminer.com
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
sungazette.news
Drivers to soon have more options on I-66 outside Beltway
Motorists driving on Interstate 66 between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville soon will have access to two Express Lanes in both directions for the whole stretch, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials told the Vienna Town Council during an Oct. 24 briefing. When the final 13 miles of the 22.5-mile-long...
Jefferson County experiencing power outages
According to AEP Ohio, Jefferson County is experiencing power outages. With the power outages, Buckeye Local North is dismissing early due to the power outages. AEP Ohio says 829 customers are experiencing issues at this time. AEP says restoration time could be at 12:30 PM. Stick with 7News for updates.
WHSV
Residents report more T-Mobile service issues in the Broadway area
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Some T-Mobile customers in the Broadway area of Rockingham County are dealing with major service issues. In Early October a number of people in the Broadway and Fulks Run area reported dealing with service outages. That issue was eventually fixed but now people living in the rural area just north of the town are experiencing similar problems.
cbs19news
Seeking information on larceny suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who took a sign from a building. According to police, the incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 2000 block of Lewis Mountain Road. A suspect was seen on a...
royalexaminer.com
‘Pick of the Litter’ store opens today, is already stocked with donated goods for early customers
The Humane Society of Warren County’s second downtown operation – this one a thrift store – opens today and is already stocked with items for sale and a give away snacks and drinks table for early arrivals. There to greet customers will be the newly appointed store...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City
Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
theriver953.com
Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
WHSV
HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) a puppy was taken from the Puppy City LLC in the Kroger Shopping Center last Friday. According to a Facebook post by the HPD, a woman allegedly took the puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
cbs19news
Seeking information in Madison County fraud case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some people in connection with a fraud case. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store on Oct. 1. Three people are wanted for questioning regarding the...
WHSV
Armed standoff at New Hope Road
Augusta County, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) was dispatched to the 1400 blk. of New Hope Road on Tuesday for a welfare check. According to the ACSO, when the man opened the door, he immediately placed the deputy at gun point. The deputy retreated, a perimeter was established and additional deputies responded.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Rockingham County, VA
Whether you prefer an adventurous or a restful getaway, Rockingham County in Virginia has something for you. Just a little over two hours from Washington, D.C., the county is located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley and nestled between the Blue Ridge Mountains on the east and the Allegheny Mountains on the west.
