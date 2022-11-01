Arkansas PBS, Warren Branch Library partnerfor Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

Read full article on original website
UAM hosts Arkansas Philological Association Conference
MONTICELLO, Ark. — The Arkansas Philological Association (APA) held its 2022 annual conference at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) on Thursday, October 27 through Saturday, October 29. Attendees included teachers and scholars who share an interest in words, languages, literature, criticism, film and teaching. The nearly 70...
Warren Middle School Jr. Beta Club assists local food bank
Student members of the Warren Middle School Jr. Beta Club, which includes grades 7 and 8, visited the Warren Food Bank Wednesday, November 2 and helped pack nearly four tons of sweet potatoes into five pound bags to be distributed within Bradley County and surrounding counties. The students are sponsored by teacher Katie Kuhn. The work is part of the public service provided by Beta Club.
Jerry D. Burks, 1938-2022
Jerry D. Burks, 84 of Warren, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Warren, AR. The son of Preston Thomas & Virginia Carruth Burks, he was born on October 1, 1938 in Bradley County. Jerry was a faithful member of Warren First Assembly of God. Jerry shared lots of cherished memories with his friend and Pastor Jim Bales. He was an avid Razorback fan and loved watching sports with his family. He was a member of Lodge 69 of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, working as a boilermaker for 35 years.
Watch Warren vs. Hamburg live Thursday at 7PM
With the first seed wrapped up for the upcoming State Playoffs, the Warren Lumberjacks host the Hamburg Lions Thursday night, November 3, 2022 with the chance to lock in another 8-4A Conference Championship at home at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium. To watch the game live, see the video player below.
Truck crashes into Snow Mountain Shaved Ice building
Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning November 3 a vehicle crashed into the Snow Mountain Shaved Ice building on Main Street in Warren. The truck appeared to have been parked in the Gannaway Drug Store lot and accidentally went forward into the shaved ice building. No injuries are known to have occurred. The building did sustain significant damage to the south side of the structure. No further information is available at this time.
New state-of-the-art ATMs installed at multiple Warren Bank locations
Warren Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce the instillation of two new state of the art ATM machines. The new machines are located at the West Warren Bank and the Motor Bank both in Warren. Another new ATM will be installed at the Hermitage Warren Bank location in November. Our new ATM machines are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for added customer service and convenience.
Three people arrested on controlled substance with intent charges
WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Police Department arrested three individuals Friday for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 the WPD arrested Robert A. Anderson, Etta J. Edwards, and Christopher D. Ewing on the drug related charges at 512 Sturgis Street in Warren. The trio were also arrested on gun-related charges.
Day earns Player of the Game honors in Warren win over Hamburg
After a great Thursday night performance in Warren’s final regular season game of the 2022 season, senior cornerback Malik Day earned Saline River Chronicle Player of the Game honors for his play against Hamburg. Day posted four tackles on the night. He also had a fumble recovery which he...
Two-vehicles collide on Main Street in Warren Friday night
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night a two-vehicle accident occurred on Main Street near the intersection of Shelby Street in Warren. Both vehicles appeared to have sustained substantial damage. According to the Warren Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital. While their exact condition is not known, it was thought that the injuries were not life threatening. The Warren Police were on the scene working the accident and managing traffic.
