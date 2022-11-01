Arkansas PBS, Warren Branch Library partnerfor Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning November 3 a vehicle crashed into the Snow Mountain Shaved Ice building on Main Street in Warren. The truck appeared to have been parked in the Gannaway Drug Store lot and accidentally went forward into the shaved ice building. No injuries are known to have occurred. The building did sustain significant damage to the south side of the structure. No further information is available at this time.

