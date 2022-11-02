Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
The Carters Recreate “The Proud Family” For Halloween
Beyonce and Jay-Z never miss a beat when it comes to Halloween. This year, the Carters and their three children — Blue, Rumi & Sir — got in on the holiday festivities. On Thursday, the Renaissance singer’s mom, Tina Knowles, shared a photo of her daughter and her gorgeous family dressed up as The Proud Family for Halloween.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ryan Reynolds Teases Nick Cannon Over His 11th Baby Announcement
The “Wild ‘N Out” star confirmed earlier this week that he and Alyssa Scott are having another child nearly a year after the death of their first son, Zen. Nick Cannon’s ever-expanding family continues to be a hot topic in the media following the California native’s announcement that he’s got yet another baby on the way – this one with Alyssa Scott, with whom he continues to grieve the loss of their first child together, Zen, late in 2021.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose’s Ex AE Edwards Seen Getting Flirty With Cher
It was all in good fun, and it’s said that AE and Tyga ran into Cher at a celebrity hot spot. Amber Rose is one beautiful woman. The model and mother of two has been romantically linked to some of the most famous and powerful men in the world from Ye to Wiz Khalifa. Her last high-profile relationship was with music executive Alex “AE” Edwards and the two have a beautiful son together. Everything seemed great, however, all hell would soon break loose on social media.
Singer Aaron Carter, Brother Of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies At 34
The pop star and rapper shot to fame as a young singer with hits like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and "I Want Candy."
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Claims Tiny Told Him Floyd Mayweather Gave T.I. 2 Black Eyes
Years ago, there was beef between the Harrises and the boxing champ. Now, the Hollywood Unlocked founder is sharing details. Jason Lee, blogger and founder of Hollywood Unlocked, recently sat down with VladTV for an interview where he made shocking claims. During the discussion, Lee spilled the tea on what he was allegedly told by Tiny Harris, T.I’s wife, concerning the rapper’s rumored throwdown with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather back in 2014.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media
The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Responds To Drake’s Diss On “Circo Loco”
Drake suggests he only linked with Ye for the Larry Hoover Benefit concert because of J. Prince. Drake is unloading clips today. After releasing his dance-centric album, Honestly, Nevermind over the summer, he’s back with some bars for everyone on his new joint project with 21 Savage. This morning,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Claps Back At Kanye West
Shaq wasn’t impressed with Kanye’s callout. Kanye West clearly has a bone to pick with Jewish businessmen, and he isn’t quitting with the harmful rhetoric. While it seemed like Ye was actually taking a break from social media, he decided to hop back on Twitter last night, where he knows he will no longer be policed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kardashian-Jenner Family Dress As Kris Jenner On Her 67th Bday: Watch
Even North West got in on the fun for her grandmother’s costume party. As the old saying goes, the devil works hard – but Kris Jenner works harder. For her 67th birthday, though, the mother of six got to sit back, relax, and celebrate as her daughters put together a costume party in her honour. The Kar-Jenner family is no stranger to lavish parties, and this one was no different, although it did come with a twist.
After Her Transplant, Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney "Fred Armisen" And The Reason Is Really Sweet
"I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.'"
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Denounces Kanye West Shoutout
Stephen A. isn’t trying to be associated with Kanye right now. Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments have dominated headlines over the past few weeks. As it stands, Kanye has remained quiet for about a week, and it’s probably better for him to keep it that way over the coming weeks. People do not want to hear from him right now, and it seems like he knows that.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage Share “Her Loss” Tracklist
One of the most anticipated releases of the week is almost here. Whenever Drake rolls out a project, it not only takes over social media, but becomes an entire moment. Fans expected no less when it was recently shared that Drizzy and 21 Savage were releasing a project together, and in the days leading up to its arrival, the world has been trolled by the two stars.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones And Lil Baby Pay Tribute To Takeoff
More tributes have poured in for the fallen rapper, as Jones and Baby express their shock and pain. The hip-hop community is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff. Moreover, many in rap have expressed their grief for the Migos member and their gratitude for having crossed paths with him. Jim Jones and Lil Baby, the latter of which is from Takeoff’s home city, recently paid tribute to his memory.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rolling Ray Apologizes To Yung Miami Over Rude Comments
Rolling Ray took shots at Miami’s deceased baby father. Years ago, internet personality Rolling Ray got into a verbal dispute with rapper Saucy Santana. The two feuded on social media for quite a while and even brought other people into the mix. One-half of the City Girls, Yung Miami...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Expecting 11th Child With Alyssa Scott
The couple will welcome their second child in December. Their first, Zen, sadly passed away last year. Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott proudly announced today that they’re expecting a child together once again. The couple was overjoyed as they shared a touching photo of the expectant mom putting her baby bump on full display.
hotnewhiphop.com
Selena Gomez On Justin Bieber Split: “It Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me”
The Rare Beauty founder also opens up about her struggles with bipolar disorder in her new documentary. Celebrity documentaries often provide plenty of intimate details into the lives of our favourite stars, from their relationships – both past and present – to their own personal battles with mental health. The latest starlet to address such topics in her own film is Disney Channel alum Selena Gomez, who had plenty to say in Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kranium & B-Lovee Collab On “Paranoid”
While Kranium and B-Lovee may make music on different ends of the spectrum, they combined their talents to release a hit song. Yesterday (November 4), the global dancehall superstar Kranium and drill musician B-Lovee released “Paranoid.” The three-minute record, produced by Grammy-winning producer, Frankie Music, featured an electric beat that both artists slid on.
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Lil Harold Releases “Robbin Season”
21 Lil Harold might be pretty new to the rap game, but he’s making his mark in the industry. The rapper is a long-time friend of esteemed hip-hop artist 21 Savage. Their bond allowed Harold to receive a cosign on Slaughter Gang Entertainment. The ATL native is known for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara & Summer Walker Tap GloRilla For “Better Thangs” Remix
Ciara is on to “Better Thangs”, and this time around, she’s bringing GloRilla along for the ride. Last month, the songstress returned with the Summer Walker assisted track, as the singers gushed about moving on from the past and leveling up to a better way of life. On Friday (November 4), Cici shared the remix version to the track featuring the “Tomorrow 2” rapper, as she brings her Memphis twang to the energetic track.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll’s Mugshot Released
Asian Doll will spend the next 45 days in jail. Earlier this week, Dallas rapper Asian Doll was detained. At the time, she did not reveal the reason for her arrest. Instead, she apologized to her fans for having to miss upcoming shows. “Sorry Alabama and dc I won’t be making it I’ve been detained. I’ll make it up to y’all love y’all stay safe,” she shared on Instagram.
