hometownnewsnow.com
Alleged Speed Demon Charged Again
(La Porte County, IN) - A man arrested recently after allegedly fleeing police in La Porte is accused of running from the law several months ago on a dirt bike. Brian Moreau, 35, is charged with running from the police on a stolen dirt bike in the Kingsford Heights area in late June.
WNDU
2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
WNDU
Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit ended with a stolen truck in the St. Joseph River on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, of Mishawaka, faces preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, and fleeing and eluding the police. According to the...
wfft.com
Elkhart man gets 5 years in prison for helping killer dismember body
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A 22-year-old man who helped his friend dismember a man's body was sentenced Friday to serve five years in prison. Jacob D. Carreon-Hamilton of Elkhart pleaded guilty in July to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement. He testified in court...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 4, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 4, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Jessie Hanson is wanted for Escape, with the original conviction of Possession of Meth. Otis Young is wanted for Community...
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a stolen 1986 Ford F-250 pickup truck on South 3rd Street, near Ontario Road.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Drug Related Chase
(La Porte, IN) - Charges are filed against a man who failed in his bid to outrun the police in La Porte. Brian Moreau, 35, of La Porte is charged with resisting law enforcement. According to police, an officer Saturday night attempted to stop a Chevy Avalanche for not having...
abc57.com
Charges filed against man who was shot at Quality Inn
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The shooting at the Quality Inn on October 10 was a case of domestic violence where the alleged attacker was shot, according to court records. Roseland Police arrived to the Quality Inn on Dixie Way in Roseland on October 10 and found Shaquwan Coalmon in the hallway near the elevators. Coalmon was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WNDU
Industrial fire in LaPorte County under investigation
Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich. It happened on Tuesday just before 7 a.m. in the area of M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township. Irish women's basketball beats Truman State in exhibition. Updated: 7 hours ago. The next time the Irish take...
953wiki.com
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
abc57.com
Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
95.3 MNC
One dead, one recovering after weekend shooting
A man who was one of two people shot in South Bend, this past weekend, has died. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Investigators say Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City died, this week. He was hospitalized due to the injuries suffered in the shooting. The other victim is recovering.
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
22 WSBT
Crews battle overnight industrial fire in LaPorte County
A small manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire early today. George Wroblewski, owner and president of GTW Enterprises, lives next door to the plant on County Road 800 North. He was awakened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by an explosion. Fire officials tell WSBT...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police detain burglary suspect
Some quick work by South Bend Police who nabbed a burglary suspect on the city’s west side. It was just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, when officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of Western Avenue to investigate a possible burglary in-progress. Upon arrival,...
WGNtv.com
16-year-old boy found shot to death in forest preserve
DIXMOOR, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the head inside a Cook County forest preserve. Just before 6 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff’s Office were requested by Cook County Forest Preserve police to conduct a shooting investigation at the Calumet Woods Forest Preserve, located near the 14000 block of South Thornton Road in Dixmoor.
fordcountychronicle.com
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
