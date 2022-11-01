ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The shooting at the Quality Inn on October 10 was a case of domestic violence where the alleged attacker was shot, according to court records. Roseland Police arrived to the Quality Inn on Dixie Way in Roseland on October 10 and found Shaquwan Coalmon in the hallway near the elevators. Coalmon was taken to the hospital for treatment.

ROSELAND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO