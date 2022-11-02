ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Dental implants maker Straumann raises 2022 sales outlook

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOwhz_0ivPday800

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann (STMN.S) on Wednesday raised its 2022 organic sales growth outlook, citing post-pandemic recovery momentum.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, expects its revenue to grow in the mid-teens percentage range organically, against its earlier forecast for low-double-digit percentage growth.

Straumann's third-quarter organic sales came in at 551 million Swiss francs ($552 million), up 12% compared to last year.

"We were able to deliver a very good quarter despite the ongoing macro-economic uncertainties," Chief Executive Guillaume Daniellot said in a statement.

Dental care providers, who last year benefited from increased demand for specialty treatments as practices reopened after the easing of COVID-19-related lockdowns, have now also been reassured by fewer lockdowns in core market China.

The country represents more than half of Straumann's overall business in the Asia-Pacific region, where sales grew by almost 9% organically in the third quarter.

Straumann confirmed its full-year guidance for core earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of around 26%, including significant growth investments.

($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Allrecipes.com

Aldi Is Dropping Its Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Pandemic Levels

As we can all tell from our weekly trips to the grocery store, food prices are soaring. Grocery prices have increased 13 percent since this time last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and they don't seem to be coming down any time soon. With Thanksgiving quickly...
Reuters

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
Reuters

Wall St rallies to close out soft week after jobs report

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday in volatile trade to snap a four-session losing streak as investors wrestled with a mixed jobs report and comments from Federal Reserve officials on the pace of interest rate hikes.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and more

(DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers. (PYPL) – PayPal shares slid 6.9% in...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CVS, Estee lauder, Canada Goose and others

(CZR) – Caesars shares rallied 6.8% in premarket trading after the resort operator topped analyst estimates for both the top and bottom lines during its latest quarter. Caesars also said its digital betting business turned profitable on an adjusted basis for the quarter, 12 months ahead of the company's target.
AFP

Stock markets sink, dollar jumps

Stock markets around the world sank Thursday while the dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve warned US interest rates would go higher than previously expected in its fight against decades-high inflation. - 'Some ways to go' - "Stocks fell... after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates and warned that there was still some ways to go in its efforts to tame inflation," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.
Reuters

Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
Agriculture Online

Prepare for the pinch of 2023

As the 2022 harvest comes to a close, farmers across the nation are breathing a collective sigh of relief. But don’t get too comfortable because it’s time to start planning for next year. “This time of year is also a really good time to have discussions with the...
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher After October Jobs Data, Muted Wages: Oil Leaps On China Lockdown Bets

Stocks ended higher Friday, with investors reacted to a mixed October employment report and a four-day losing streak on Wall Street. The U.S. economy added 261,000 new jobs last month, the Labor Department said, with the September total revised 56,000 higher to 319,000. The BLS noted that hourly wages were up 0.4%, the biggest monthly gain since July and topping Street forecast.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reuters

S&P upgrades Qatar's credit rating on shrinking debt burden

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised Qatar's long-term sovereign credit rating to "AA" from "AA-", citing improvements in the government's fiscal position. "Qatar's debt interest costs as a share of government revenue have fallen, and we expect them to remain low because the government is repaying maturing debt," the agency said in a statement.
Reuters

Japan's Honda launches new EV model in China

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) unveiled the second model of its new China-only electric vehicle (EV) lineup on Saturday, targeting the fast-growing, battery-driven car segment in the world's largest auto market.
Reuters

Reuters

640K+
Followers
363K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy