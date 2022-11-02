ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Suspected al Shabaab attackers abduct four in Kenya, including paramedics - police

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

NAIROBI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Attackers suspected to be members of Somalia's al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group have abducted two paramedics, plus a driver and a patient near Kenya's border with Somalia, police said.

The attackers ambushed an ambulance belonging to the regional county government of Mandera, north east of the country, as it transported the patient to a hospital in the county.

"The .... ambulance (was) enroute to Elwak hospital for referral with a patient ... and ... in the company of hospital staff," Mandera's Lafey police station said in a report late on Tuesday.

"They were car jacked by suspected AS (al Shabaab) militia and driven towards Somalia ... They are not in communication at now due to network issues."

While the frequency and severity of al Shabaab attacks in Kenya have reduced in recent years, the group has in the past targeted security personnel, schools, vehicles, towns and telephone infrastructure in north east and eastern Kenya as part of their campaign to pressure Kenya into withdrawing its forces from Somalia.

Kenyan troops are part of the African-Union mandated peace keeping force ATMIS that is helping defend Somalia's central government from al Shabaab.

Al Shabaab has been fighting for more than a decade to topple Somalia's central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

On Saturday, twin car bomb attacks that al Shabaab claimed responsibility for in the Somali capital killed at least 120 people.

In 2015, al Shabaab attackers killed 166 people at Garissa University in eastern Kenya, while in another attack at a mall in Nairobi in 2013, the group killed 67 people.

The group has been under pressure in Somalia since August when President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud began an offensive against them, supported by the United States and allied local militias, in a bid to disrupt their financial network.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, sources say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Haitian police have taken control of a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by armed gangs since September, three sources said on Thursday, ending a standoff that had triggered a humanitarian crisis and talks of foreign military intervention.
Reuters

Five women found dead in violent Mexican state

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Five women were found dead in a central Mexican state suffering from a wave of violent crime against women, local authorities said on Friday. Their bodies were found on Friday morning in the city of Cuautla, Morelos, which borders Mexico City. The women were likely killed in disputes linked to organized crime, Morelos' attorney general Uriel Carmona told news network Milenio.
Reuters

President Raisi says Iran thwarted U.S. destabilisation

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran's cities were "safe and sound" after what he called a failed attempt by the United States to repeat the 2011 Arab uprisings in the Islamic Republic, Iranian media reported on Saturday as protests continued for a 50th day.
Reuters

Pope Francis thrills small Gulf Catholic community with big Mass

AWALI, Bahrain, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said Mass for thousands of Catholics in Bahrain on Saturday, thrilling members of the small foreign Catholic community from around the Gulf and urging them show kindness to their hosts, even if they are sometimes looked down on.
Reuters

Passengers stranded as Kenya Airways' pilots strike

NAIROBI (Reuters) -More than two dozen flights were cancelled and thousands of passengers stranded as pilots at Kenya Airways PLC, one of Africa’s biggest carriers, began a strike on Saturday, despite the government urging them to call it off.
Reuters

Reuters

640K+
Followers
363K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy