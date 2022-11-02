China says must resolve stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China should "resolutely deal with" and "rectify" whatever is needed to resolve any long-term stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau, a senior official said, according to a 20th Communist Party Congress party supplementary document reading published in October.

"We should seize the major issues related to the long-term stability of Hong Kong and Macao, we should resolutely deal with whatever needs dealing, we should resolutely rectify what must be rectified and resolutely establish whichever rules are necessary," wrote Xia Baolong, director of China's Hong Kong and Macau affairs office, according to the document, which local media published excerpts of on Wednesday.

