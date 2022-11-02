Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Related
9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother
A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
Metro: Man shot, killed after pointing weapon at officers in northwest valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood.
8newsnow.com
Man accused of leading Las Vegas police on violent car chase found mentally incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who led police on a violent car chase throughout the streets of Las Vegas has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Justin Venegas, 40, was determined to be incapable of understanding the charges against him, according to court records. The hearing took place on Sep. 30, and Venegas was not present during that time.
Mother accused of calling in hoax to Las Vegas police saying she, children were held at gunpoint
An Arizona mother is accused of calling in a hoax to Las Vegas police, prompting a massive police response and a multi-hour search for her and her children who she said were being held at gunpoint.
8newsnow.com
Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west of South Jones Boulevard, in the southwest valley, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police search for group of robbery suspects
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men and two women they say robbed a store at gunpoint. According to a news release on the night of October 21 the people seen in photos, released by the commercial robbery unit, grabbed merchandise and tried to walk out without paying.
8newsnow.com
Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit's Public Enemy #1 arrested in Las Vegas
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive featured on October 19 in our weekly At Large: Utah’s Fugitives has been captured. Silas Severnak who also goes by Silas Gerber was designated the Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy #1 and was wanted for domestic violence assaults and kidnapping.
8newsnow.com
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
One dead following homicide in central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at the 200 block of Kipling Street in the central valley on Friday.
Las Vegas police: Pregnant woman, 22, critically injured in DUI hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old pregnant woman was critically injured Thursday night after being struck in a hit-and-run in the southeast Las Vegas valley. Around 9:38 p.m., the woman was on a sidewalk on Nellis Boulevard north of Harmon Avenue. She tried to cross Nellis outside of a marked crosswalk when a 2010 Toyota […]
Las Vegas police attempting to locate scene of possible gunshots
Las Vegas police are attempting to locate a scene where a person reported hearing gunshots Wednesday night.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD’s Cold Case Team cracking decades-old cases in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last Thursday, Las Vegas police arrested 64-year-old Paul Nuttall for the murder of then-25-year-old Sandra Difelice. The crime happened in December of 1980, nearly 42 years ago. Late last year, the department linked a deceased suspect to the murders of 16-year-old Kim Bryant in 1979...
Prosecutors to seek death penalty against 19-year-old accused in 3 Las Vegas murders, court records say
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a 19-year-old man accused of several murders in Las Vegas
Las Vegas man shoots, kills victim who was threatening mother: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said. Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas. On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports […]
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
Las Vegas FBI busts stolen catalytic converter operation, investigators say
Two Las Vegas men are accused of buying and selling stolen catalytic converters, netting them big bucks, according to the FBI.
8newsnow.com
‘Don’t make another mother have a police officer come to the door,’ Dusk 2 Dawn pedestrian safety campaign begins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As days grow shorter from Daylight Savings in Southern Nevada, the Dusk 2 Dawn campaign kicked off Friday with hopes of bringing awareness to worsening pedestrian collisions and fatalities in Nevada. The growing problem is grieved by April Stewart every day. In November 2015, her 16-year-old...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas pet store owners ask for public’s help locating stolen puppies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple puppies were stolen from two pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Altogether, seven puppies are missing between Sahara Pets near Sahara and Durango, and Puppy World near Durango and Warm Springs. Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench Monday night.
Comments / 1