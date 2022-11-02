ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother

A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west of South Jones Boulevard, in the southwest valley, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police search for group of robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men and two women they say robbed a store at gunpoint. According to a news release on the night of October 21 the people seen in photos, released by the commercial robbery unit, grabbed merchandise and tried to walk out without paying.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man

Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD’s Cold Case Team cracking decades-old cases in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last Thursday, Las Vegas police arrested 64-year-old Paul Nuttall for the murder of then-25-year-old Sandra Difelice. The crime happened in December of 1980, nearly 42 years ago. Late last year, the department linked a deceased suspect to the murders of 16-year-old Kim Bryant in 1979...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas pet store owners ask for public’s help locating stolen puppies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple puppies were stolen from two pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Altogether, seven puppies are missing between Sahara Pets near Sahara and Durango, and Puppy World near Durango and Warm Springs. Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench Monday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy