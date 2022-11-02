United Arts Council of Collier County has appointed Elysia Dawn as its new executive director effective Nov. 1. Drawing on over two decades of experience working in the arts at world-class institutions, Ms. Dawn has a background in professional ballet and a Master of Science in Nonprofit Management from Columbia University. She has worked for Florence Dance Festival at the Museo Nazionale del Bargello Italy, the Frick Collection, GALLIM, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. At The Met, she helped annually produce hundreds of events for MetLiveArts, more than tripled their audience and increased their funding by over a third of their annual budget. She has also been a featured speaker at Columbia University and has served on the board of the university’s General Studies Alumni Association.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO