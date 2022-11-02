1031 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-791-8473 or www.cristofsonmcgregor.com. Christof’s is one of THE places for brunch in Fort Myers, with a Shrimp Benedict that’s a unique take on the popular breakfast item. But it also offers extensive lunch and dinner menus, with plenty of salads, sandwiches and entrees, all reasonably priced. Then there’s the setting — it’s in a historic cottage with plenty of seating outdoors on a porch and in a garden.

