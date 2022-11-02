Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers restaurant dishing up free food, comfort after Ian
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a restaurant in Fort Myers serves up much more than a good meal; it dishes out some much-needed generosity. The restaurant is called FK Your Diet, but before you get the wrong idea, the “F-K” stands for foster kids, whom owner Doug Miller supports.
Florida Weekly
CUISINE NEWS
Grumpy Goat Coffee roastery in Bonita Springs has launched SWFL STRONG coffee, with proceeds from sales going toward Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The specialty grade, single origin, high-altitude coffee features tasting notes including chocolate, coffee cherry and cocoa flavors and finishes clean with a smooth mouthfeel. SWFL STRONG coffee is...
WINKNEWS.com
First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian
People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read reviews from past issues, including …. Review:‘Watts for Dinner:’ Goodland, Crabby Lady remain a top spot to dine. And Joey's Pizza & Pasta, La Tavola, Jersey Mike's (South Naples), Dolphin Tiki, Margaritas,...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Questions abound about Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
After news broke this week that Stock Development rebranded its One Naples project as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, readers have had some questions about the local development, so today’s column provides additional information. To recap, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples will have 128 luxury residences on 6 acres at the...
Florida Weekly
Magic Of Lights to illuminate Collier Fairgrounds this holiday season
This holiday season will be brighter, bolder, and more colorful as Collier Fairgrounds is transformed into a vibrant drive-through, holiday-themed light display starting Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now. Produced by Family Entertainment Live, “Magic of Lights” will make its...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Fort Myers to Key West
The road trip from Fort Myers to Key West is for sun worshippers, nature lovers and those looking for vibrant urban life on the Atlantic Coast. Whichever route you choose, incredible natural scenery is on offer as you make your way to the sub-tropical paradise of Key West. The 350-mile...
Florida Weekly
Unusual plants available at Naples Yard and Garden Show
Homeowners looking for rare fruiting trees and bushes, unusual orchids and native plants that do well in Southwest Florida should head to the annual Naples Yard and Garden Show being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12-13 at the UF/IFAS Extension Collier County office, 14700 Immokalee Road in Naples.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
1031 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-791-8473 or www.cristofsonmcgregor.com. Christof’s is one of THE places for brunch in Fort Myers, with a Shrimp Benedict that’s a unique take on the popular breakfast item. But it also offers extensive lunch and dinner menus, with plenty of salads, sandwiches and entrees, all reasonably priced. Then there’s the setting — it’s in a historic cottage with plenty of seating outdoors on a porch and in a garden.
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel executive vows to rebuild iconic property from millions in Ian damage
Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina leads the way for down-but-not-out Fort Myers Beach. Key takeaway: The company behind one of the more well-known resorts on Fort Myers Beach, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, plans to rebuild the property and come out stronger and better than before Ian. Core...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $7,3 Million, This Captivating Single Story Home in Naples Comes with High End Finishes and Innovative Design Details Throughout
62 Ridge Drive, Naples, Florida is a captivating and stylish home with an expansive living room, an ultimate outdoor area, an office, a laundry room, and an attached 3-car garage and more. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 62 Ridge Drive, please contact The Resop Team (Phone: 239-231-6164) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
Florida Weekly
Historic Naples Yacht Club achieves Platinum Club of the World status
Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
Florida Weekly
Luigi’s opens at Miromar Outlets
Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta has opened at Miromar Outlets in Estero. Owner Tony Longobardo and his father, Luigi, offer award-winning pizza as well as homemade lasagna, stuffed pies, baked subs, pasta options, appetizers, salads and desserts. Many of the recipes go back generations. Luigi’s first restaurant, established in Naples, Italy, 38 years ago, is still open.
Florida Weekly
SWFL Music Education Center celebrates ribbon cutting this week
On Monday, Nov. 7 at Artis— Naples, Southwest Florida Music Education Center will host a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the grand opening of its newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility. SWFLMEC provides first-of-its-kind post-secondary music certificate classes focusing on core areas of musical skill development for students who learn differently than their typical peers. The grand opening program begins with a presentation at 10:30 a.m. at Artis-Naples Rowe Learning Center, followed by a ribbon cutting and open house at Artis-Naples Toni Stabile Education Building, adjacent to the Artis-Naples campus.
usf.edu
Fort Myers Beach residents and business owners fear rebuilding after Ian
Fort Myers Beach residents Chase Hussey and Erica Racz are worried their town will never be the same following the destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Before rebuilding their home and businesses, they said the community needs to be restored. Hussey and Racz’s single-story home in the Palm Isles neighborhood —...
Florida Weekly
Opera Naples to host ¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song
Opera Naples is hosting ¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song for ¡ARTE VIVA!, Collier County’s upcoming Hispanic arts festival. Due to the devastating hurricane damage that has impacted the Wang Opera Center, the concert will be held as a special fundraising event to support the Opera Naples Rebuilding Fund and efforts to recover and rebuild the first floor and theater. The performance will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Tobye Studio and lobby of The Naples Players.
travelmole.com
What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers
Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
