FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Questions abound about Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
After news broke this week that Stock Development rebranded its One Naples project as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, readers have had some questions about the local development, so today’s column provides additional information. To recap, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples will have 128 luxury residences on 6 acres at the...
Florida Weekly
CUISINE NEWS
Grumpy Goat Coffee roastery in Bonita Springs has launched SWFL STRONG coffee, with proceeds from sales going toward Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The specialty grade, single origin, high-altitude coffee features tasting notes including chocolate, coffee cherry and cocoa flavors and finishes clean with a smooth mouthfeel. SWFL STRONG coffee is...
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
1031 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-791-8473 or www.cristofsonmcgregor.com. Christof’s is one of THE places for brunch in Fort Myers, with a Shrimp Benedict that’s a unique take on the popular breakfast item. But it also offers extensive lunch and dinner menus, with plenty of salads, sandwiches and entrees, all reasonably priced. Then there’s the setting — it’s in a historic cottage with plenty of seating outdoors on a porch and in a garden.
Florida Weekly
FARMERS MARKETS
Farmers market season has begun in Southwest Florida. The seasonal markets offer a wide selection of produce, seafood, plants, crafts, jewelry, tasty fare and more. Note: Due to Hurricane Ian, some markets could be subject to change. Thursday. ¦ The Coconut Point Farmers Market runs 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Thursday...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Reba McEntire at Hertz; Jamie Lissow at Off the Hook, more
Celebrate one of the region's most famous creatures. The 10th annual Florida Panther Festival at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, is 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. The event recognizes this amazing animal with daylong activities included with regular zoo admission (free for Collier County residents that day, with proof of residency). More at napleszoo.org.
floridaweekly.com
Unusual plants available at Naples Yard and Garden Show
Homeowners looking for rare fruiting trees and bushes, unusual orchids and native plants that do well in Southwest Florida should head to the annual Naples Yard and Garden Show being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12-13 at the UF/IFAS Extension Collier County office, 14700 Immokalee Road in Naples.
Temporary D-SNAP location opening in Collier County
An on-site D-SNAP location will open in Collier County at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex this week
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read reviews from past issues, including …. Review:‘Watts for Dinner:’ Goodland, Crabby Lady remain a top spot to dine. And Joey's Pizza & Pasta, La Tavola, Jersey Mike's (South Naples), Dolphin Tiki, Margaritas,...
capecoralbreeze.com
Handbag Happy Hour Nov. 15 at Nevermind Awesome Bar
Handbag Happy Hour returns with a collection party set for Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Cape Coral. New and gently loved handbags and men’s accessories can be brought to the collection party at Nevermind Awesome Bar, 927 Cape Coral Parkway. The collection party begins at 5:17 p.m. and includes appetizers and beverages.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $7,3 Million, This Captivating Single Story Home in Naples Comes with High End Finishes and Innovative Design Details Throughout
62 Ridge Drive, Naples, Florida is a captivating and stylish home with an expansive living room, an ultimate outdoor area, an office, a laundry room, and an attached 3-car garage and more. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 62 Ridge Drive, please contact The Resop Team (Phone: 239-231-6164) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers restaurant dishing up free food, comfort after Ian
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a restaurant in Fort Myers serves up much more than a good meal; it dishes out some much-needed generosity. The restaurant is called FK Your Diet, but before you get the wrong idea, the “F-K” stands for foster kids, whom owner Doug Miller supports.
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
Florida Weekly
Magic Of Lights to illuminate Collier Fairgrounds this holiday season
This holiday season will be brighter, bolder, and more colorful as Collier Fairgrounds is transformed into a vibrant drive-through, holiday-themed light display starting Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now. Produced by Family Entertainment Live, “Magic of Lights” will make its...
WINKNEWS.com
First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian
People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: Taqueria San Julian – Make any day ‘Taco Tuesday’
There’s a lot of great food options along Bayshore Drive in Naples. And even though that area was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, a lot of places are open for business, including this week’s dining destination, Taqueria San Julian. This tiny unassuming restaurant has some of the best...
Supplies distribution in Port Charlotte today
A Hurricane Ian relief supplies distribution is happening at Sunnydell Plaza in Port Charlotte today
Florida Weekly
ON THE MOVE
United Arts Council of Collier County has appointed Elysia Dawn as its new executive director effective Nov. 1. Drawing on over two decades of experience working in the arts at world-class institutions, Ms. Dawn has a background in professional ballet and a Master of Science in Nonprofit Management from Columbia University. She has worked for Florence Dance Festival at the Museo Nazionale del Bargello Italy, the Frick Collection, GALLIM, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. At The Met, she helped annually produce hundreds of events for MetLiveArts, more than tripled their audience and increased their funding by over a third of their annual budget. She has also been a featured speaker at Columbia University and has served on the board of the university’s General Studies Alumni Association.
What's next for Naples Pier repairs after Ian
City leaders say they're committed to rebuilding the Naples Pier as quickly as possible while making sure it's done right
Shrimping boats being removed
Cranes are starting the removal process of the shrimping boats near San Carlos Island and Fort Myers Beach.
