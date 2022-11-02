Read full article on original website
Group of six Idaho 'original gangsters' proud of growth football program has seen
MOSCOW, Idaho – Variously standing and sitting in a loose huddle on the Kibbie Dome turf, Roshaun Johnson, Logan Floyd, Dalton Cash, Nate DeGraw, Connor Whitney and Zach Borisch were the object of good-natured banter from their University of Idaho teammates passing by as they left practice. Those teammates were trying out the nickname newly bestowed on them by their first-year coach, Jason Eck.
inlander.com
Mt. Spokane: Mountain on a mission
Located just 30 miles and a one hour's drive from downtown, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is as local as it gets. The mountain's proximity to the city has been attracting dedicated customers and curious beginners from Spokane and the wider region for decades. Don't be fooled by the location, though, as Mt. Spokane strives to offer visitors an experience that feels truly out in nature.
Gonzaga's loaded early season schedule won't allow much time to either celebrate or console
Gonzaga shouldn’t fret about losing to a high-major opponent over the next month or two if for no other reason than they’ll probably be getting a crack at another a handful of days later. Between Nov. 11 and Dec. 2, the Bulldogs won’t go more than five days...
Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
KREM
Spokane gets first snowfall of the season, few schools closed, thousands without power
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers should prepare for wet, slushy conditions as they hit the road on Friday morning. The first snow of the season fell overnight in Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest. A few school districts have announced changes because of the snow, including Wellpinit Schools...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- on the Southside door of building. no address, has x's and os on it and wrapped in blue plastic bag and red tape. it’s a package. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-L16959 Animal At Large. Incident...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
inlander.com
Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
When Assistant City Prosecutor Michael Vander Giessen was an 18-year-old college student at Whitworth University, the new Spokanite made a classic boneheaded out-of-towner mistake: He tried to bike on Division. It didn't go well. He survived the route from Whitworth south to the old Costco near the intersection of Cascade...
Idaho National Guard Soldiers to Arrive Home at Local Airports From Asia Deployment
LEWISTON - The Idaho Army National Guard will welcome home nearly three dozen 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, and the Spokane International Airport. These Soldiers return to their homes in Northern Idaho after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
‘I kept reoffending’: why unhoused people are choosing to go to jail￼
People on the street who are resistant to shelters face a cruel choice: living rough in the cold or spending time behind bars. Chris Carver waits in the courtroom for two hours before his name is called. Spokane Municipal Judge Mary Logan tells him to stand: “We’re dealing with your case now.”
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Coeur D’Alene, ID
Known as a haven for fishing, boating, and celebrity spotting, Coeur d’Alene (affectionately known as CDA to locals) is also a craft beer hotspot like no other. Nestled in North Idaho, Coeur d’Alene was actually the nickname (meaning hearts as sharp as awl tips) given by French-speaking traders to the indigenous Schitsu’umsh people who were reputedly very shrewd in their business ways.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
Kootenai County approved Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Thursday to approve the expansion of a planned unit development owned by Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the final application. Bill Brooks cast the dissenting...
KXLY
Three men sentenced to decades in prison for distributing fentanyl across U.S.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A U.S. District Judge sentenced three young men to more than a decade in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Washington and several other states. Hunter Bow O’Mealy, 19, and Caleb Ryan Carr, 23, will each spend 20 years in prison. Matthew Gudino-Pena, 21,...
What Rick Barnes said about Gonzaga film, Monday's opener against Tennessee Tech
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday to share his takeaways from watching the Gonzaga film, the latest on Josiah-Jordan James' health, where the Vols are defensively, depth at point guard, Monday's season-opener against Tennessee Tech and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
ifiberone.com
Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday
SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
