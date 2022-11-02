ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Group of six Idaho 'original gangsters' proud of growth football program has seen

MOSCOW, Idaho – Variously standing and sitting in a loose huddle on the Kibbie Dome turf, Roshaun Johnson, Logan Floyd, Dalton Cash, Nate DeGraw, Connor Whitney and Zach Borisch were the object of good-natured banter from their University of Idaho teammates passing by as they left practice. Those teammates were trying out the nickname newly bestowed on them by their first-year coach, Jason Eck.
MOSCOW, ID
inlander.com

Mt. Spokane: Mountain on a mission

Located just 30 miles and a one hour's drive from downtown, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is as local as it gets. The mountain's proximity to the city has been attracting dedicated customers and curious beginners from Spokane and the wider region for decades. Don't be fooled by the location, though, as Mt. Spokane strives to offer visitors an experience that feels truly out in nature.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 4

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- on the Southside door of building. no address, has x's and os on it and wrapped in blue plastic bag and red tape. it’s a package. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-L16959 Animal At Large. Incident...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Idaho National Guard Soldiers to Arrive Home at Local Airports From Asia Deployment

LEWISTON - The Idaho Army National Guard will welcome home nearly three dozen 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, and the Spokane International Airport. These Soldiers return to their homes in Northern Idaho after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a

The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
SPOKANE, WA
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Coeur D’Alene, ID

Known as a haven for fishing, boating, and celebrity spotting, Coeur d’Alene (affectionately known as CDA to locals) is also a craft beer hotspot like no other. Nestled in North Idaho, Coeur d’Alene was actually the nickname (meaning hearts as sharp as awl tips) given by French-speaking traders to the indigenous Schitsu’umsh people who were reputedly very shrewd in their business ways.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
ifiberone.com

Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday

SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy