ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Power surge, home edge have Phils flying high ahead of Game 4

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z26ch_0ivPWnBq00

PHILADELPHIA — After a record-tying power surge gave the Phillies a 2-1 World Series lead, Philadelphia will look to ride its distinct homefield edge to another win over the Houston Astros in Game 4 on Wednesday.

The Phillies improved to 6-0 at home in the postseason with a 7-0 victory on Tuesday. The rout featured five Philadelphia home runs — one each by Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh and Rhys Hoskins — matching the single-game mark for the Fall Classic.

The Phillies players and manager Rob Thomson credit the sellout crowds of nearly 46,000 as a major reason for their home success.

“They’re like the Eagles (fans),” Thomson said of the Phillies fans. “They get better every game. It was really something. It was really good.”

The Phillies will bring back their Game 1 starter, Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA regular season; 2-1, 4.57 postseason), for Game 4. The move became an option when Game 3 was rained out on Monday and moved to Tuesday, so Nola will be on the standard four days’ rest.

After two stellar playoff outings in which he gave up just one run, which was unearned, in 12 2/3 innings, Nola has surrendered 11 runs in nine innings over his past two starts.

Nola doesn’t believe that he’s tired.

“I don’t think any of us is really fatigued,” Nola said. “I think the World Series and this late in the season gets you amped up a little bit more, makes the body feel good, especially when you step out on the field in front of all these people and this crowd.

“So, honestly, the last thing that’s been on my mind is fatigue. The body feels good. My arm feels good. So that’s all that matters right now.”

By building an early lead on Tuesday and cruising to the win, the Phillies were able to rest their high-leverage relief pitchers as Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez were not needed.

“I feel good about it because we have some guys rested, for sure,” Thomson said. “But everybody we’ve used so far has really pitched well, really executed.”

The Astros hope their offense can execute in Game 4 after it went missing in Game 3.

The usually electrifying Houston lineup managed just five hits on Tuesday, all singles by five different players.

“I think everyone in here knows that we didn’t play well today,” Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said. “Everyone in here knows how to turn the page to the next game. Tip your cap to them.”

The Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA regular season; 1-0, 1.35 ERA postseason) to switch the momentum back to their side.

Javier has allowed only one run in 6 2/3 innings in the playoffs.

“Well, the guy’s evolved — he didn’t spend much time in the minor leagues,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said of Javier. “He’s evolved as far as throwing strikes better. His breaking ball is better than it was last year or even the year before that.

“He’s a very confident young man, but he’s a very quiet young man that really pays attention to everything. Like, he doesn’t talk much, but he doesn’t miss anything, and he talks with his eyes, and you can tell when somebody’s paying attention.”

Javier will be the center of attention for his first career World Series start. He went 0-1 with a 12.00 ERA in three relief outings against the Atlanta Braves in last year’s World Series.

–Andy Jasner, Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Jill Biden's Comment On The Astros Is Going Viral

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden isn't pulling any punches when it comes to her commentary on the World Series. While at a Pittsburgh fundraiser, the First Lady started talking about how "there are some things that rise above partisan lines." She then took a jab at the Houston Astros. Dr....
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout

No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
thecomeback.com

Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral

It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jose Altuve tried to pass along tip to Alex Bregman in Game 5

Jose Altuve had a big at-bat to lead off Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and he wanted to pass along a tip to a teammate. Altuve sent the second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center field for a double, and he advanced to third on an error.
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

83K+
Followers
63K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy