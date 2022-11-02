ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
Elk Grove Citizen

Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove

The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
ELK GROVE, CA
vallejosun.com

Former Sacramento police chief hired as consultant for Vallejo PD

VALLEJO – As Vallejo navigates the resignation of Police Chief Shawny Williams on Friday, officials have turned to former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to act as an advisor to City Manager Mike Malone, according to a consulting agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Hahn will receive up to...
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

‘This is a really unique location’ | Sacramento County plans its first indoor-outdoor shelter

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Suzi Young, her trailer, pickup truck, and dog Puzzle all stay along Roseville Road in Sacramento County's Foothill Farms community. "There's a lot of us out here only because we can't afford the rent,” she told ABC10 this week along the busy road. “I'm ready to move in somewhere…I don't even like being out here. This street's way too busy for me."
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Stockton students brainstorm solutions to deal with city's hyacinth problem

STOCKTON, Calif. — An invasive issue has once again blanketed Stockton's rivers and lakes in green and now local college students are brainstorming solutions to fix it. Water hyacinth, which thrives in drought conditions growing on shallow, slow-moving waterways, crowds out native plants, blocks water intakes, shades out shallow-water fish habitats and obstructs navigational channels.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9.  Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"I was furious": Sacramento neighbors say emergency crews ignore homeless fires over legality confusion

SACRAMENTO — A singed sidewalk, blackened tree trunk and all the other burned leftovers in Sacramento's Alkali Flat neighborhood have Francine Jackson worried and fired up."It is very dangerous, of course. And I mean, I live in a wooden house," she said.When she saw the flames across the street, she called 911. But when firefighters arrived, she never expected them to do what they did."They didn't stop. They didn't get out of their vehicle. They just drove around the corner and they were gone," Jackson said. "Oh, I was furious at that point."That's when Jackson said two police officers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County leaders eye North Highlands warehouse as future living community for homeless

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Could an empty warehouse on Watt Avenue help solve Sacramento's growing homeless crisis? County supervisors think so. They shelled out $23 million to buy the building they want to transform into a "safe stay community." The property at 4837 Watt Avenue sits on a total of more than 13 acres, complete with a 130,000 square foot warehouse and approximately 9 acres of enclosed parking. One day it could house several hundred homeless community members. The push for more beds comes as the county estimates nearly 10,000 people are unhoused, living on Sacramento County streets on any given night. "The magnitude of...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces.  Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday.  Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alexis Gabe's remains have been found

OAKLEY, Calif. - City of Oakley announced the partial remains of Alexis Gabe have been found. In a post to social media, city officials said a resident of Plymouth in Amador County found what they thought to be human remains on Thursday afternoon. Forensic experts have positively identified the remains to be that of Gabe's.
OAKLEY, CA
FOX40

Shooting in South Sacramento leaves one man dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man that was found with a gunshot wound after reports of a shooting in South Sacramento has died, according to a statement from Sacramento Police. The statement says that officers went to the 7800 block of Center Parkway, near Mack Road, after receiving reports of a shooting on Friday around […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man dies after South Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died after being shot in South Sacramento Friday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 7800 block of Center Parkway. Officers got to the scene and found the victim, a 25-year-old man, with at least one...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Rancho Cordova food bank seeks multi-lingual volunteers as demand increases

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Weeks away from the beginning of the holiday season, thousands in the Northern California region are turning to food banks. Rancho Cordova Food Locker, located at 10497 Coloma Road, serves everyone, and this year, director Lindan Condon said they've seen an increase in minority groups and refugees seeking food aid.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Missing woman Alexis Gabe's remains found in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — Human remains were found in Amador County and were later linked to a missing woman's case from January, according to officials. The found partial remains were identified to be that of Alexis Gabe, a 24-year-old Oakley woman who went missing in January, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.
PLYMOUTH, CA
CBS Sacramento

35-year-old woman dies after crash on Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE -- One person has died after a crash along a major Elk Grove thoroughfare Wednesday night. According to Elk Grove Police, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. Wednesday on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street.Police say that the driver, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as Angela Jean Deherrera, of Elk Grove.Investigators believe she was driving eastbound on Laguna Boulevard when she crashed into a tree in the center median. Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, police say.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

1 person hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy