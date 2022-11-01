ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sportsmic.com

Perry beats West Laurens to finish perfect in region

Perry finished off its Region 2-AAAA schedule in perfect fashion. The last man standing was West Laurens and he didn’t stand long as the Panthers beat it handily, 34-0. They improved to 6-0 in the division, 9-1 overall. The Raiders finished their year 0-6, 1-9. Martez Rosser got Perry...
PERRY, GA
piratemedia1.com

Men's basketball season to tip off against Mercer

East Carolina University men’s basketball (0-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) is set to take on Mercer University (0-0, 0-0 Southern Conference) on Nov. 8 for a 7 p.m. tipoff for the Pirates’ first game of the 2022-2023 season in Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina. Both the Pirates...
GREENVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Louisville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The East Laurens High School football team will have a game with Jefferson County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
LOUISVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
mercercluster.com

A Mercer student’s guide to thrifting in Macon

The recent drop in temperature has brought back the return of fall fashion, and style expert and Mercer student Peyton Bunn ‘23 knows all the best places to thrift in Macon for fall essentials. Over the last decade, thrifting and buying things second-hand has risen in popularity. Many people...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Blue Alert subject still at large, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
MACON, GA
mercercluster.com

Trouble in Tatnall Square Park: A feud for the Wednesday market

The “great” Mulberry Market divide has left Mercer students who frequented the previous weekly market confused and concerned. The market, located in Tatnall Square Park, has previously been organized by a manager of Community Health Works for the last few years and has been a source for local farmers and small businesses to showcase their products.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

$1Million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Today is the day for one lucky $1Million Mega Millions winner. The potential retirement fund-winning ticket was purchased in Milledgeville on Tuesday. Congratulations to the lucky winner!. What would you do if you won $1Million or, even, the $1.5Billion Powerball Jackpot? Let us know in the...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BBQ lovers converge in Dooly County for this weekend's Big Pig Jig

VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Macon

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision on Irwinton Road, near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bicyclist was traveling east on Irwinton Road when he was...
MACON, GA

