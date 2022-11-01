Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sportsmic.com
Perry beats West Laurens to finish perfect in region
Perry finished off its Region 2-AAAA schedule in perfect fashion. The last man standing was West Laurens and he didn’t stand long as the Panthers beat it handily, 34-0. They improved to 6-0 in the division, 9-1 overall. The Raiders finished their year 0-6, 1-9. Martez Rosser got Perry...
WMAZ
Football Friday Night: Player of the year candidates, big match ups and more in final week of regular season
MACON, Ga. — The high school football regular season is nearing its end. The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss the hot topics as the regular season winds to a close and look ahead to this week. Lehgo!!!. As the regular season winds down, what has...
piratemedia1.com
Men's basketball season to tip off against Mercer
East Carolina University men’s basketball (0-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) is set to take on Mercer University (0-0, 0-0 Southern Conference) on Nov. 8 for a 7 p.m. tipoff for the Pirates’ first game of the 2022-2023 season in Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina. Both the Pirates...
Louisville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
kvnutalk
USU and HBCU Fort Valley State sign agreement to collaborate – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Two of America’s land-grant institutions — Utah State University and Fort Valley State of Georgia — recently signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a framework to collaborate on activities of mutual interest. USU President Noelle Cockett joined FVSU President Paul Jones for the signing...
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
mercercluster.com
A Mercer student’s guide to thrifting in Macon
The recent drop in temperature has brought back the return of fall fashion, and style expert and Mercer student Peyton Bunn ‘23 knows all the best places to thrift in Macon for fall essentials. Over the last decade, thrifting and buying things second-hand has risen in popularity. Many people...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Blue Alert subject still at large, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/4/22
Bibb County investigators continue looking for who shot two men at a west Macon home on Thursday. Now, neighbors say the shooting makes them feel unsafe.
WMAZ
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times
She's lived all her life and didn't expect this to happen to her home. Now, Latonia Seals says she's scared for herself and her family's safety.
wgxa.tv
No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
mercercluster.com
Trouble in Tatnall Square Park: A feud for the Wednesday market
The “great” Mulberry Market divide has left Mercer students who frequented the previous weekly market confused and concerned. The market, located in Tatnall Square Park, has previously been organized by a manager of Community Health Works for the last few years and has been a source for local farmers and small businesses to showcase their products.
wgxa.tv
$1Million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Today is the day for one lucky $1Million Mega Millions winner. The potential retirement fund-winning ticket was purchased in Milledgeville on Tuesday. Congratulations to the lucky winner!. What would you do if you won $1Million or, even, the $1.5Billion Powerball Jackpot? Let us know in the...
Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
wgxa.tv
BBQ lovers converge in Dooly County for this weekend's Big Pig Jig
VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision on Irwinton Road, near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bicyclist was traveling east on Irwinton Road when he was...
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
Neighbors feel unsafe after shooting on Morris Avenue that left 2 dead
MACON, Ga. — Early Thursday morning, two men were killed in a double shooting on Morris Avenue in west Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office found 61-year-old Milton Jolly shot outside of the home and 41-year-old George Brooks shot inside. Brooks' daughter, Shamaya Foster, says the men were close...
Judge rejects Peach County man's lawsuit over 2016 shooting
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge Thursday threw out a lawsuit filed by a man shot in his home by a Peach County deputy. In May 2016, Lonnie Shaw was critically wounded by a deputy who came to his door at 3 a.m. He wants the county to...
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrests man in connection to double homicide on Morris Avenue
MACON, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a double homicide that happened on Morris Avenue in Macon on Thursday. The Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators charged 30-year-old Deon Banks with the deaths of of 61-year-old Milton Jolly and 41-year-old George Brooks according to a press release.
