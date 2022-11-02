Read full article on original website
Italy may let in vulnerable migrants off rescue ship but spurn others
Children and sick or vulnerable people are expected to be allowed off a German-flagged rescue vessel by Italy on Saturday but other migrants on board may be sent back into international waters despite worsening weather conditions. "Those on board are not well because they are sea-sick, children included", he said, adding that there were 57 minors among the 234 migrants.
WOWK
3 more migrant bodies found in Greek sea; overall toll at 26
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The bodies of three more migrants have been found in the western Aegean Sea near where an overloaded sailboat smuggling dozens of people to Europe sank in rough seas this week, Greek authorities said Saturday, raising the death toll to 26. A coast guard statement...
Australia live news update: NSW floods continue with 21 emergency warnings; Canberra police search for missing boy
Several communities in NSW remain on high alert as authorities warn of flood waters moving downstream
WOWK
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis and the U.S. government on Thursday warned owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers. The company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler is telling people to stop driving Dodge Magnum wagons,...
WOWK
Greece: 5 children among 22 dead in migrant boat sinking
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Five children are among the 22 people confirmed dead in the sinking of a sailboat that had been carrying migrants, Greece’s coast guard said Thursday, while a search-and-rescue operation continued for 34 other people still reported missing. Only 12 people, all men, have been...
WOWK
1,100 migrants in limbo as Italy shuts ports to rescue ships
MILAN (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark its most vulnerable migrants while the other’s request for a safe port has gone unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board.
WOWK
Hezbollah, Iranian oil smuggling network hit with sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of individuals, firms and vessels connected to an oil smuggling outfit said to benefit the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. More than a dozen companies, six individuals and 11 vessels flagged from around...
WOWK
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the hard-line force’s prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket...
WOWK
German gym outlets CEO confirmed dead after Costa Rica crash
BERLIN (AP) — The founder and CEO of the RSG Group of gym outlets, Rainer Schaller, has been confirmed dead after the crash off a small plane off Costa Rica late last month, the company said Friday. The plane, a nine-seat Italian-made Piaggio P180 Avanti, disappared from radar just...
WOWK
UK police say right-wing extremism influenced Dover attacker
LONDON (AP) — A man who firebombed an immigration processing center in southern England last week was motivated by right-wing ideology, U.K. counterterrorism police said Saturday. Andrew Leak, 66, is believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site in...
WOWK
Giant, sustainable rainforest fish is now fashion in America
TRES RIOS, Brazil (AP) — Sometimes you start something and have no idea where it will lead. So it was with Eduardo Filgueiras, a struggling guitarist whose family worked in an unusual business in Rio de Janeiro: They farmed toads. Filgueiras figured out a way to take the small toad skins and fuse them together, creating something large enough to sell.
WOWK
Spanish workers demand higher wages to ease inflation pinch
MADRID (AP) — Thousands of Spanish workers held a protest march Thursday in Madrid called by Spain’s major labor unions to demand higher wages to offset the soaring cost of living. Members of the UGT and CCOO unions marched through the Spanish capital under the slogan “Salary or...
WOWK
Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan stable after shooting
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday. Khan’s protest march and rallies were peaceful until Thursday afternoon’s attack, raising concerns about growing political instability...
