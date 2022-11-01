Read full article on original website
Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee dismissing students early Friday
TULSA, Okla. — Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee said they will release students early Friday due to incoming storms. The district said on social media the high school and middle school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Elementary will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. Stay up to date on...
“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
KTUL
Broken Arrow holding trash, recycling event to beautify city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow is holding a Trash Bash and Recycling Rally this weekend giving residents an opportunity to get rid of items they can't take to a recycling facility. The event helps reduce litter and trash dumping around the city and is designed...
Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
Federal catalytic converter raid in Coweta and Wagoner Counties
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed a nationwide catalytic converter bust is happening in northeast Oklahoma. The DHS source says the biggest target in Oklahoma is in Coweta. DHS says other busts are going on around the country in places such as New Jersey, New York, Texas and...
anadisgoi.com
Meet “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is hosting a meet and greet with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty inside Replay Sports Bar on Nov. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The meet and greet is free, and open to the public. The enrolled Lakota Nation...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy
A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
Ahha Tulsa closing its doors Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The ahha Hardesty Arts Center announced Thursday evening that the center will close Friday, Nov. 4. “We have made the difficult decision to announce the closure of ahha’s Hardesty Arts Center on Friday, November 4, including ceasing the operations of our programs for now,” Executive Director Holy Becker said in an email.
KTUL
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
New Head of Tulsa DEA Office Talks On Rise Of Fentanyl, Meth in Tulsa
The new head of the Drug Enforcement Agency in Tulsa says they are seeing more meth and fentanyl in the area than ever before. He says it's a constant battle to keep the drugs off the streets. DEA Resident Agent in Charge Kevin Pino says people are using about anything they can think of to get drugs into Tulsa.
DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
moreclaremore.com
William W. Barnes Children’s Advocacy Center- Because Secrets are Not Ok
At William W Barnes Children’s Advocacy Center,Our mission is to reduce trauma to child abuse victims. We coordinate a professional, multidisciplinary approach that provides assessment, treatment, and education in a safe, child-friendly environment. The Center is a non-profit organization serving the families of Rogers, Craig and Mayes Counties and...
KTUL
Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
Tulsa man survives major heart attack while seeing doctor for sore throat
TULSA, Okla. — Doctors say a Tulsa man is lucky to be alive after he went to his primary care office with a sore throat and ended up having a major heart attack. Stephen Byrne, 65, wasn’t feeling 100 percent when he walked into Oak Street Health, near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue, back in March. He had chest pressure, some tightness and was sweating, but his biggest complaint was a terrible sore throat.
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl using Pokemon box
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man is in jail Friday after being accused of trafficking fentanyl in a stolen vehicle. The Tulsa Police Helicopter found a stolen Honda CR-V in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they found that...
KTUL
Hilti-Tulsa builds three ramps for Meals on Wheels clients in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hilti-Tulsa, a construction company in Tulsa, helped build three ramps for Meals on Wheels-Metro Tulsa clients over the past month. On Wednesday, the group completed its third ramp for a 57-year-old homebound client using a full-time wheelchair, a spokesperson for Hilti-Tulsa said. "The client has...
cherokeephoenix.org
Man dies outside of tribal complex
TAHLEQUAH – An adult man died outside the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex just after 5 p.m. Oct. 28 from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the tribe. Further details are pending an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a...
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
Synthetic cadaver “Janis” rises from watery coffin at Tulsa Community College
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Community College is getting a little spooky in the classroom, with their synthetic cadaver “Janis” making her final classroom appearance Oct. 31. Janis may look a creepy but all those muscles and tendons showing aren’t for the scare factor, they’re for learning.
