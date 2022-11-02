ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Fidelity Is the Latest Employer to Offer Free College Education to Workers

In today's job market, employers are expanding their benefit offerings to attract and retain workers. Free college may be the most effective tool yet. Most recently, Fidelity said it will offer free college to 18,000 employees, including entry-level customer service phone representatives. Despite growing economic uncertainty, employers are still waging...
NBC Los Angeles

When Companies Appoint Black CEOs, Their Market Caps Jump by 3.1%—Here's Why, New Study Says

When researchers from the University of Georgia and Stevens Institute of Technology sat down to analyze thousands of CEO appointments from 2001 to 2020, they found something potentially surprising. On average, firms appointing Black chief executives on average saw their market capitalization jump 3.1% within three days of the announcement,...
NBC Los Angeles

To Avoid a ‘Backlog of Burnout,' Make Taking Vacation a Habit Throughout Your Career, Experts Say

Researchers and health experts have long stressed the importance of taking time off. "Vacations are really important to recover from our always-on work culture," says Ashley Whillans, assistant professor of business administration at Harvard Business School and author of "Time Smart." "They help us come back to work more refreshed, more creative, more energized, feeling more positive."
NBC Los Angeles

British Pound Slides After Bank of England Recession Warning

LONDON — The British pound on Thursday sank sharply against the U.S. dollar after the U.K.'s central bank said it expected a recession to last for all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Sterling was trading at $1.1165 at 2 p.m. London time, its lowest level since...

