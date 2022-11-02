The Philadelphia Phillies are on their last legs. Down three games to two, they no longer have room for error in the World Series. The next challenge the Houston Astros will throw their way is Framber Valdez, who utterly dominated Philadelphia in Game 2. He was equally terrific the last time he faced the Phillies, shutting them out over five innings on the last day of the regular season. On Saturday night, the lineup must figure out a way to beat Valdez in order to keep their World Series dreams alive.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO