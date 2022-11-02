ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Phillies Must Adjust To Beat Valdez

The Philadelphia Phillies are on their last legs. Down three games to two, they no longer have room for error in the World Series. The next challenge the Houston Astros will throw their way is Framber Valdez, who utterly dominated Philadelphia in Game 2. He was equally terrific the last time he faced the Phillies, shutting them out over five innings on the last day of the regular season. On Saturday night, the lineup must figure out a way to beat Valdez in order to keep their World Series dreams alive.
Dodgers Writer Sees Edwin Rios as a Potential Trade Candidate

A lot of talk during heading into free agency has been centered around who the Dodgers will sign in the off-season. Aaron Judge has circulated as the biggest target while Trea Turner's return remains a mystery, but a writer believes the team can make one trade. Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios,...
Dodgers: Shortstop Should be a High Priority Early for Los Angeles

As the Dodgers tick closer to the official start of the offseason, not just this post-elimination purgatory they've been in since mid-October, the hot stove rumors will soon be in earnest. The offseason isn't even truly here yet but the club has already been linked to just about every big name expected to be on the market.
Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton Feel for James Harden

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers’ healthy streak ended. After starting the year off with a clear injury report, the Sixers have lost several key players to setbacks over the last few games. Joel Embiid missed three of the last four matchups due to knee soreness and a non-COVID illness. De’Anthony...
