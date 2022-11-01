Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
Kyrie Irving Issues Joint Statement With ADL Saying, “I Admit The Negative Impact of My Post,” Commits $500k Donation To “Eradicate Hate”
After a week of controversy and deflection, Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kyrie Irving admitted that posting a link to an antisemitic documentary on his Instrgram account had a “negative impact…on the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” Irving went on to say, “I an a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.” Irving’s statement was part of a joint communique released by the all-star point guard, the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. The Nets and Irving pledged to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations...
The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."
Kyrie Irving has recently been under fire from the media and fans alike, as he posted a Tweet featuring the link to a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which had a lot of anti-Semitic messaging and offensive content. It was previously reported that Kyrie Irving would...
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Steve Kerr Says Allen Iverson Is Responsible For Referees Not Calling Carry Violations Anymore
Steve Kerr blames Allen Iverson for making referees overlook carry violations.
Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."
Kyrie Irving has responded after Adam Silver issued a statement addressing his anti semitic controversy.
Lakers News: Free Agent Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Makes Pitch For Possible Next Destinations
The 2020 Lakers champ thinks he still has more to give.
Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."
In the 2020-21 NBA season Kevin Love got a warning from his trainer after a Cavs executive pissed off LeBron James.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. Following another painful loss to the...
LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold were ready to return to the top of the league, but during their first five games, they couldn't do much to beat their rivals. After a five-game losing streak, the 17-time NBA...
Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets
Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday
People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kanye West
Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal and rapper Kanye West recently had an exchange on Twitter. West was critical about O'Neal, who helped the Heat win their first championship in 2006, about his business practices. "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham...
Bradley Beal dishes on Sixers' rising star Tyrese Maxey
Tyrese Maxey is emerging as one of the NBA's brighter young guards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has noticed. "He's confident, he's running his team, he's playing like an All-Star. He's super-talented, and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier," Beal said, per Ky Carlin of USA Today.
