After a week of controversy and deflection, Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kyrie Irving admitted that posting a link to an antisemitic documentary on his Instrgram account had a “negative impact…on the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” Irving went on to say, “I an a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.” Irving’s statement was part of a joint communique released by the all-star point guard, the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. The Nets and Irving pledged to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO