ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing

The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
Deadline

Kyrie Irving Issues Joint Statement With ADL Saying, “I Admit The Negative Impact of My Post,” Commits $500k Donation To “Eradicate Hate”

After a week of controversy and deflection, Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kyrie Irving admitted that posting a link to an antisemitic documentary on his Instrgram account had a “negative impact…on the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” Irving went on to say, “I an a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.” Irving’s statement was part of a joint communique released by the all-star point guard, the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. The Nets and Irving pledged to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Massive News About Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets

Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
Yardbarker

The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday

People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kanye West

Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal and rapper Kanye West recently had an exchange on Twitter. West was critical about O'Neal, who helped the Heat win their first championship in 2006, about his business practices. "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal dishes on Sixers' rising star Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey is emerging as one of the NBA's brighter young guards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has noticed. "He's confident, he's running his team, he's playing like an All-Star. He's super-talented, and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier," Beal said, per Ky Carlin of USA Today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy