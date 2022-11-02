Read full article on original website
Elon Musk launches $8 monthly Twitter subscription, includes blue checkmark, overhauling verification system
Twitter launched a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check mark as Elon Musk overhaul's the platforms verification system.
Twitter Rolls Out Changes for Some Users Ahead of Launching New Paid Verification System
Twitter began rolling out changes to its platform for some users on Saturday in preparation for the launch of its revamped subscription service Twitter Blue. Updates outlined in the App Store confirmed that users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue and receive a blue checkmark for $7.99 per month.
Musk's Twitter updates app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform.
China's Covid Controls Are Pushing Companies to Diversify Away From a ‘Start-Stop Economy'
"What we are hearing from companies [is] they are moving ahead with their supply chain diversification plans because this start-stop economy is here to stay," said Nick Marro, global trade leader at The Economist Intelligence Unit. While other countries have relaxed most restrictions and chosen to "live with Covid," Beijing...
Inflation to Dampen Holiday Spending, Retail Trade Group Forecasts
The trade group's outlook indicates a more challenging holiday ahead for retailers, especially after two years of exceptional demand. A year ago, consumers shopped early and spent more to secure gifts as stores struggled to keep shelves stocked amid shipping delays. This year, major retailers are swimming in extra inventory...
It's a ‘Wild West Out There': CEO Says Regulation Needed to Keep Firms in Line on Sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
Singapore Wants to Be a Hub for Blockchain in Finance, Just Not Speculative Crypto Trading, MAS Says
Singapore has ambitions to become a global cryptocurrency hub, but has not been friendly toward cryptocurrencies due to their volatile and speculative nature, sending mixed signals to the industry. Singapore wants to be a hub for digital assets, just not for trading and speculating in cryptocurrencies, Ravi Menon, managing director...
