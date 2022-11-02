ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Inflation to Dampen Holiday Spending, Retail Trade Group Forecasts

The trade group's outlook indicates a more challenging holiday ahead for retailers, especially after two years of exceptional demand. A year ago, consumers shopped early and spent more to secure gifts as stores struggled to keep shelves stocked amid shipping delays. This year, major retailers are swimming in extra inventory...

Comments / 0

Community Policy