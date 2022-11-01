Read full article on original website
Related
nd.gov
UPDATED: Governor, First Lady host sixth Recovery Reinvented, recognize local Recovery Champions
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum today hosted the sixth Recovery Reinvented, a daylong in-person and online event focused on reinventing recovery through eliminating the stigma of the disease of addiction. They were joined by national and state addiction recovery experts and more...
nd.gov
Governor, First Lady host sixth Recovery Reinvented, highlight progress made in addressing stigma of addiction
Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum today hosted the sixth Recovery Reinvented, a daylong in-person and online event focused on reinventing recovery through eliminating the stigma of the disease of addiction. They were joined by national and state addiction recovery experts and more than 700 in-person attendees at...
nd.gov
North Dakota showcases Legendary holiday experiences
Nothing quite compares to the holiday season in North Dakota. Even with cooler temps, North Dakota’s charming towns get decked out with boughs of holly, twinkling lights, festive trees and more that will send the warmth of the season all the way down to your toes. This year, North Dakota Tourism invites visitors to experience the magical, one-of-a-kind, festive experiences the state has to offer.
Comments / 0