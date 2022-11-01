Read full article on original website
Hillsdale College Sailing Club Wins Fall Regattas
HILLSDALE, Mich. — The Hillsdale College Sailing Club had a strong performance at two Midwest Collegiate Sailing Association regattas, taking first place in both competitions. The Sailing Club’s freshmen crew took first place at the Detroit Yacht Club Regatta on Sept. 17-18. This was the club’s first regatta of...
Hillsdale College Hoogland Center for Teacher Excellence Hosts Englewood Seminar
HILLSDALE, Mich. — The Hoogland Center for Teacher Excellence held a seminar on “The Legacy of Lincoln” in Englewood, Colorado, from Oct. 27-28. The event included presentations on the statesmanship of Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War, his understanding of the American founding, and lessons today’s students can take from Lincoln’s legacy.
Hillsdale College Hosts Third Annual Trunk-or-Treat
HILLSDALE, Mich. — The Hillsdale College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee hosted its third annual Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30. Hillsdale College athletic teams, clubs, dorms, fraternities, and sororities set up booths, provided games for local trick-or-treaters, and decorated cars. The event was open to the greater Hillsdale community, with about 450 children attending throughout the afternoon.
Hillsdale College Hosts Reception in Newport Beach
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn hosted a reception at The Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach, California, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Guests were invited to attend a gift and estate planning seminar, an admissions presentation, and a featured talk by Dr. Arnn on “Preserving Our Country.”
Betsy DeVos Delivers Drummond Chapel Lecture at Hillsdale College
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos spoke at Hillsdale College on Oct. 10 as part of the Drummond Lecture Series at Christ Chapel. Students, faculty, and staff attended the lecture, which focused on educational freedom. “We are honored to host Mrs. DeVos at Hillsdale College,” said...
Hillsdale College in D.C. Holds Event on the Ideological State of Universities
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale College’s Academy for Science and Freedom held a day-long event on Oct. 21 titled “Reversing the Ideological Capture of Universities” at its D.C. campus. The event was co-hosted with the Global Liberty Institute and the Salem Center for Policy at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas. It featured panel discussions on potential solutions for decreasing ideological restrictions on college campuses around the country.
