HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale College’s Academy for Science and Freedom held a day-long event on Oct. 21 titled “Reversing the Ideological Capture of Universities” at its D.C. campus. The event was co-hosted with the Global Liberty Institute and the Salem Center for Policy at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas. It featured panel discussions on potential solutions for decreasing ideological restrictions on college campuses around the country.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO