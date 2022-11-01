Read full article on original website
WCAX
Car crashes into Jericho home
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Saturday morning, a car drove into a house on River Road in Jericho. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the intersection of River Road and Route 15 in Jericho, where a car had lodged itself in a residence. The driver was identified...
WCAX
Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the victim of a crash last week in Sheldon has died from her injuries at the hospital. The crash took place on the evening of October 24. Vermont State Police say Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, rear-ended another car that was waiting at the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd.
mynbc5.com
Woman dies following car crash in Sheldon
SHELDON, Vt. — A passenger involved in a car crash in Sheldon has died after spending more than a week in the hospital, state police report. Joyce Weld, 80, died on Friday after sustaining serious injuries in an incident that took place in Sheldon on Oct. 24. Weld was...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Barnet
BARNET — An 80-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Barnet this morning. The crash took place on I-91 at around 10:10 a.m. Susan Dugan told police that she drifted into the guardrail while heading south. The wire guardrail did its job and kept...
WCAX
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A backyard fire gets out of control at a Williston home Friday. Williston Fire Captain, Prescott Nadeau says the fire happened at a home off South Brownell Road. He says the flames extended beyond the fire pit’s boundaries turning into a brush fire. The homeowner...
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage
VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
newportdispatch.com
Driver hits fire hydrant in Bridport, charged with DUI
BRIDPORT — A 59-year-old man from New York was arrested for DUI following a crash in Bridport yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 125 at around 12:30 p.m. Police say the motor vehicle left the highway and hit a fire hydrant before coming to an uncontrolled...
WCAX
Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a student riding to school in Essex Junction was hit by a car early Friday. It happened near West Street and South Summit Street in Essex Junction before 7:15 a.m. There were no immediate details on injuries or what caused the incident.
newportdispatch.com
4 arrested following theft of catalytic converters from RCT busses
LYNDON — Four people from Newark were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a local theft. Police say they opened an investigation on Tuesday into the theft of 7 catalytic converters from RCT busses at the Rural Community Transport facility on Industrial Parkway in Lyndon. Following an investigation, police...
newportdispatch.com
Trick-or-treater injured after being hit by car in Barre
BARRE — An 11-year-old was injured in Barre on Halloween. Police say the child sustained minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle. According to the report, the juvenile had been trick-or-treating in the downtown area with his family and was crossing Seminary Street at the intersection of North Main Street prior to the incident.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man busted doing drugs in Rutland Walmart parking lot
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man from Salisbury was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was seen using drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Police say they located the suspect inside a running vehicle with drug paraphernalia inside. As the...
newportdispatch.com
Border Patrol nab impaired driver in Newport City
NEWPORT — A 20-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Newport on Tuesday. Police say they were made aware by the U.S. Border Patrol of a traffic stop they had conducted on East Main Street. Border Patrol agents told police that they stopped the vehicle for a marked...
newportdispatch.com
Waitsfield man arrested on gun charges
WAITSFIELD — A 37-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Waitsfield last month. On October 15, police say they began investigating an incident that occurred at a home on North Road. Investigators learned that a resident at that address, identified as Andrew Wimble, of Waitsfield, had several firearms...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Swanton
SWANTON — A 36-year-old man was cited following an incident in Swanton on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle crash with possible injury on Vermont Route 78, in the area of Louie’s Landing, at around 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found Adam...
mynbc5.com
Mutiple fire crews battle structure fire in Au Sable Forks
AU SABLE FORKS, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews spent several hours battling a structure fire in Au Sable Forks on Thursday night. Officials tell NBC5 that they responded to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. The fire was at a building on Grove Road. Fire officials say that no...
WKTV
Saranac man arrested for Aggravated Harassment
SARANAC, N.Y. -- On Nov. 1 Troopers arrested Scott A. Bentley, 31 of Saranac, for Aggravated Harassment. Shortly before 8 a.m. Troopers responded to Hardscrabble Road, in the Town of Schuyler Falls for a harassment complaint. Following an investigation, it was learned that Bentley continued to contact the victim after...
WCAX
Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition
Lyme disease has become an increasing source of concern for public health officials in Vermont in the past few years. Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week. School district merger on the ballot in Addison County. Updated: 9 hours ago. Residents in...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash with injuries in Sheldon
SHELDON — A 35-year-old man from Swanton was cited for DUI following a crash in Sheldon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Route 236 at around 1:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Adam Hoague. Police allege that he showed signs of alcohol impairment. Hoague was...
Vermont man found guilty of killing wife with meat cleaver
BURLINGTON, Vt. (TCD) -- A man was recently found guilty of killing his wife with a meat cleaver and attacking his mother-in-law in 2017. In a news release, Vermont Attorney General Susanne Young said Aita Gurung was found guilty Nov. 3 in the first-degree murder of Yogeswari Khadka and guilty of second-degree attempted murder for the near-fatal attack on Tulasa Rimal.
