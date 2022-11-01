ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wardsboro, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

West Haven man sentenced to 21 months for illegal guns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A West Haven man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after he was convicted of illegally possessing several guns. Federal authorities say Michael Brillon, 59, a convicted felon. was the target of a search for stolen guns in January at his home. During the search, ATF agents seized an SAR Arms 9mm semi-automatic pistol, two rifles, and a large quantity of marijuana.
WEST HAVEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man busted doing drugs in Rutland Walmart parking lot

RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man from Salisbury was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was seen using drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Police say they located the suspect inside a running vehicle with drug paraphernalia inside. As the...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man busted for stealing beer in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN — A 31-year-old man was arrested for retail theft in Fair Haven on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft at Tennybrook on Main Street. Police say that Justin T. Schroeder allegedly grabbed two 12-packs of Labatt’s beer and fled the store without paying for it.
FAIR HAVEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Wells

WELLS — A 44-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Wells yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on Mill Brook Road at around 6:00 p.m. Troopers spoke with the victim who stated that during an altercation with Jason Sweeney,...
WELLS, VT
WGME

Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase

ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion

SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
SALISBURY, NH
WNYT

Washington County father charged with shooting son, 4, with BB gun

A 4-year-old child in Washington County was rushed to Albany Med, after being shot with a BB gun. His father was arrested in the crime. Police were called to the Prosser residence around 7:20 Saturday night. Police say they have been called to the home several times before. When they got there, they say they had to break up a fight between.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 35-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Westminster on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on US Route 5 at around 11:25 p.m. The driver, Zachary H. Cobb, of Westminster, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe...
WESTMINSTER, VT
NECN

Pipe Bomb Explosion in New Hampshire Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating reports of an explosion in Salisbury, New Hampshire, on Thursday afternoon. Police said they found fragments of a "pipe bomb" style device and remnants of explosive incendiary matter when they arrived at the scene. The explosion reportedly occurred around 1:36 p.m. There was no property damage and...
SALISBURY, NH
WCAX

14-year-old cited for drugs following Brattleboro HS overdoses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old is under arrest after being accused of selling regulated drugs. Police say it comes following reports that multiple students at Brattleboro Union High School overdosed. The juvenile was cited into family court. Two Brattleboro students suffered medical emergencies back in September after taking drugs...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WNYT

Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT

A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

3 arrested following drug raid in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police arrested three people following a lengthy drug investigation in Rutland. Maurice Pompey, 34, of Columbia, SC, Christopher Moton, 29 of Columbia, SC, and Daniel Richardson, 30, of Rutland, were arrested following a month-long drug investigation into the sale and distribution of drugs in the Rutland community.
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy