WCAX
West Haven man sentenced to 21 months for illegal guns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A West Haven man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after he was convicted of illegally possessing several guns. Federal authorities say Michael Brillon, 59, a convicted felon. was the target of a search for stolen guns in January at his home. During the search, ATF agents seized an SAR Arms 9mm semi-automatic pistol, two rifles, and a large quantity of marijuana.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man busted doing drugs in Rutland Walmart parking lot
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man from Salisbury was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was seen using drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Police say they located the suspect inside a running vehicle with drug paraphernalia inside. As the...
Three arrested after Cohoes police search apartment
Cohoes Police Department arrested three individuals on the morning of November 4. The arrests were made after a months-long investigation into drug activity according to Cohoes police.
WMUR.com
Woman accused in two-town police chase in New Hampshire to be held on preventative detention
A Warner woman accused of leading police on a chase through Claremont and Newport will be held on preventative detention. Ashley Smith, 29, appeared before a judge Thursday. State police said Smith refused to pull over for a traffic stop and tried to escape before eventually driving into a Claremont police cruiser.
newportdispatch.com
Man busted for stealing beer in Fair Haven
FAIR HAVEN — A 31-year-old man was arrested for retail theft in Fair Haven on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft at Tennybrook on Main Street. Police say that Justin T. Schroeder allegedly grabbed two 12-packs of Labatt’s beer and fled the store without paying for it.
Drug-impaired driver receives sentence for Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Wells
WELLS — A 44-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Wells yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on Mill Brook Road at around 6:00 p.m. Troopers spoke with the victim who stated that during an altercation with Jason Sweeney,...
WGME
Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase
ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
WCAX
NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion
SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
Wilton contractor accused of stealing deposit
State Police arrested Jeffery R. Stone, 56 of Wilton on November 4. Stone was allegedly involved in taking a deposit for contracted work and failing to start on the agreed work.
WNYT
Washington County father charged with shooting son, 4, with BB gun
A 4-year-old child in Washington County was rushed to Albany Med, after being shot with a BB gun. His father was arrested in the crime. Police were called to the Prosser residence around 7:20 Saturday night. Police say they have been called to the home several times before. When they got there, they say they had to break up a fight between.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 35-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Westminster on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on US Route 5 at around 11:25 p.m. The driver, Zachary H. Cobb, of Westminster, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe...
mynbc5.com
Brattleboro Police: Teen arrested for drug sales following student overdoses
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Police arrested a 14-year-old for selling drugs in relation to a recent spate of overdoses at Brattleboro Union High School. The Brattleboro Police Department said the juvenile was arrested for sales of a regulated drug. The arrest followed an investigation after reports of multiple student overdoses...
NECN
Pipe Bomb Explosion in New Hampshire Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating reports of an explosion in Salisbury, New Hampshire, on Thursday afternoon. Police said they found fragments of a "pipe bomb" style device and remnants of explosive incendiary matter when they arrived at the scene. The explosion reportedly occurred around 1:36 p.m. There was no property damage and...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police searching for shooting suspect, advise residents to take precautions
“Shortly before 8 AM today Massachusetts State Police deployed numerous personnel and units, along with local police, to search for a suspect who shot a victim multiple times in West Hartford last night. Information obtained by West Hartford Police placed the suspect in the Blandford/Russell area. The suspect is identified...
WCAX
14-year-old cited for drugs following Brattleboro HS overdoses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old is under arrest after being accused of selling regulated drugs. Police say it comes following reports that multiple students at Brattleboro Union High School overdosed. The juvenile was cited into family court. Two Brattleboro students suffered medical emergencies back in September after taking drugs...
WNYT
Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT
A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
Troopers arrest 2 after traffic stop in Moreau
Troopers stopped a car on Main Street in Moreau on Saturday, after the driver allegedly broke several vehicle and traffic laws.
newportdispatch.com
3 arrested following drug raid in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police arrested three people following a lengthy drug investigation in Rutland. Maurice Pompey, 34, of Columbia, SC, Christopher Moton, 29 of Columbia, SC, and Daniel Richardson, 30, of Rutland, were arrested following a month-long drug investigation into the sale and distribution of drugs in the Rutland community.
