ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abandonedway.com

Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished

The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia

The Philly Wine Festival, an elevated wine-tasting experience that aims to stimulate all the senses, will be hosted at The Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Attendees are invited to sample premium varietals from some of the best wineries in the world while enjoying live musical performances from some of the area’s best acts. Tickets are on sale now for both general admission and VIP sessions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Reading Terminal Market opens new 'curbless' public space on Filbert Street

Reading Terminal Market's long-awaited expansion onto Filbert Street has finally been completed, creating a new public space in Center City for dining, shopping and cultural events. The $1.5 million project, first announced in 2019, brings 15,000 square feet of multi-purpose space to the 1100 block of Filbert St., on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Express Edit Store Opens on Walnut Street

The mall-favorite shop steps up its service while staying true to its style. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. I’ll always think of Express as the place to buy going-out tops and tanks in college —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

West Philly goes all out for Halloween, with costumes, parties, and neighborhood love

If you love Halloween, West Philly is the place to be. Several neighborhoods come together to celebrate the dress-up holiday with a number of established traditions. On top of a steep hill at 44th and Pine Street on Friday night, dozens of neighbors, friends, and families gathered for the annual West Philly Dumpster Derby. Cheered on by sparklers, fanfare and general good will, creative and ingenious racers set off by haphazardly launching downhill in a variety of homemade apparatuses with wheels.
CALIFORNIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Unable to Find a Suitable Contemporary-Style Home, Gladwyne Couple Spent a Decade Creating One

Before/after shots of the Fung-Lyons renovated home in Gladwyne; the transformation took a decade. Married couple Jasmin Fung and Steve Lyons launched a Main Line house hunting expedition in 2012. Not finding anything they liked, they bought an existing house and spent the next decade transforming it. Paul Jablow nailed this story of a significant Gladwyne renovation in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
GLADWYNE, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

With Industriousness that Can’t Be Knocked, Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes a Splash with Shore Couture

Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
AMBLER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem

The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy