Read full article on original website
Related
A new biography of William Still, Father of the Underground Railroad
Pennsylvania was one of the first and most important stops on the Underground Railroad that helped enslaved people escape to freedom. Philadelphia in particular was at the center of assisting African-Americans to flee from bondage and find new lives for themselves. Philadelphian William Still was at the center of it...
‘A sisterhood built on healing and nature’: How a Philly hiking group is improving women’s wellness
Three years ago, Brandi Aulston got to thinking about her 2017 trip to Colorado. She had purchased a pair of hiking boots for the trip and, despite her best intentions to start hiking when she returned to Philadelphia, the boots sat collecting dust for two years. When Aulston finally tried...
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia
The Philly Wine Festival, an elevated wine-tasting experience that aims to stimulate all the senses, will be hosted at The Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Attendees are invited to sample premium varietals from some of the best wineries in the world while enjoying live musical performances from some of the area’s best acts. Tickets are on sale now for both general admission and VIP sessions.
phillyvoice.com
The Trocadero aims to reopen as a revamped concert venue and restaurant, state records show
The closure of the Trocadero Theatre more than three years ago was a dark day for live music in Philadelphia, which lost a venue that was treasured for its dingy character and storied past. The building at 1003 Arch St. in Chinatown, built in 1870, has sat unused since, with...
phillyvoice.com
Reading Terminal Market opens new 'curbless' public space on Filbert Street
Reading Terminal Market's long-awaited expansion onto Filbert Street has finally been completed, creating a new public space in Center City for dining, shopping and cultural events. The $1.5 million project, first announced in 2019, brings 15,000 square feet of multi-purpose space to the 1100 block of Filbert St., on the...
Phillymag.com
Express Edit Store Opens on Walnut Street
The mall-favorite shop steps up its service while staying true to its style. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. I’ll always think of Express as the place to buy going-out tops and tanks in college —...
billypenn.com
West Philly goes all out for Halloween, with costumes, parties, and neighborhood love
If you love Halloween, West Philly is the place to be. Several neighborhoods come together to celebrate the dress-up holiday with a number of established traditions. On top of a steep hill at 44th and Pine Street on Friday night, dozens of neighbors, friends, and families gathered for the annual West Philly Dumpster Derby. Cheered on by sparklers, fanfare and general good will, creative and ingenious racers set off by haphazardly launching downhill in a variety of homemade apparatuses with wheels.
phillyvoice.com
Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff to hold pop-up concerts in Philly on Election Day
Questlove and DJ Jazzy Jeff will put on pop-up concerts at polling places in Philadelphia on Election Day as part of a national effort to encourage voter turnout for the midterm elections. The shows are port of an initiative dubbed Joy To The Polls, a nonpartisan movement that encourages young...
Unable to Find a Suitable Contemporary-Style Home, Gladwyne Couple Spent a Decade Creating One
Before/after shots of the Fung-Lyons renovated home in Gladwyne; the transformation took a decade. Married couple Jasmin Fung and Steve Lyons launched a Main Line house hunting expedition in 2012. Not finding anything they liked, they bought an existing house and spent the next decade transforming it. Paul Jablow nailed this story of a significant Gladwyne renovation in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
myphillyalive.com
Marines Birthday Celebration Nov 10 at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!
On November 10, 1775, the Continential Marines were established by the Second Continental Congress. Research indicates that the birthplace of the Corps, as the first place where Marines enlisted, was Tun Tavern in Philadelphia!. In 1781, the Tun Tavern burned down. Its former structure stood at a location now occupied...
'Abbott Elementary' 5th grade class gets surprise trip to the Philadelphia Zoo
"I like being here with my friends because it's super fun and we can talk about different animals and ask each other questions about it," said Jeremiah Richardson, a 5th grader at Dunbar.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell
A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER BRIAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES PHILADELPHIA STREETS DEPARTMENT FALL LEAF DRIVE
PHILADELPHIA – Councilmember Brian O’Neill announces that the Philadelphia Streets Department’s 2022 Fall Leaf Collection and Recycling Program is officially underway. The 2022 Philly Leaf Recycling Program begins on Monday, November 7, and ends Saturday, December 17, 2022. For the duration of the program, bagged leaf drop-off...
southjerseyobserver.com
Glou. City Holding Online Auction Via GovDeals.com For Surplus Property Beginning Nov. 21
The City of Gloucester City is conducting a sale of surplus property online via govdeals.com beginning on November 21, 2022. The surplus property is being sold in an “as-is” condition without express or implied warranties. The surplus property being sold is as follows:. John Deere riding mower. Lowe...
Mom and pop cook up old-school favorites at family-run sandwich shop in South Philadelphia
If you've got a hankering for a hoagie, there's a family-run sandwich shop in South Philly that is cooking up old school favorites while the next generation puts their spin on traditional hoagies.
With Industriousness that Can’t Be Knocked, Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes a Splash with Shore Couture
Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
phillyvoice.com
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
Comments / 0