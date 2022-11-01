Read full article on original website
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer shares his post-earnings outlook on Qualcomm stock
Qualcomm lowers its outlook for the current financial quarter. Jim Cramer explains why he's been selling Qualcomm stock. Shares of the U.S. chipmaker are now down 45% for the year. Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are down nearly 10% on Thursday after the chipmaker lowered its guidance for the...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years. But that's nothing compared to the...
Hershey, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $48.31 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.8% to $73.52 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ
3 Dow Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in November
This has been one of the toughest years for the investing community in a long time. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has shed as much as 38% from its all-time high, which was set less than a year ago.
NASDAQ
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
Block, Paypal, Twilio, Atlassian, Doordash: Why These Stocks Moved Significantly In Afterhours Trading Today
Stocks and bonds in the U.S. took a hit on Thursday, continuing their response to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed over 1% lower, while yields on U.S. Treasuries across the curve saw a spike. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that witnessed significant movement in after-hours trading on Thursday.
Why Yelp Shares Are Trading Lower By 15%? Here Are 86 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO jumped 115% to $8.17. Peak Bio reported closing of up to $100 million common stock purchase transaction with White Lion Capital. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Peak Bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares climbed 64.8%...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
