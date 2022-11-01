Read full article on original website
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
How to Watch the New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/5/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a much-needed statement win on Thursday, and now look for some consistency as they prepare for an afternoon clash with the New York Islanders on Saturday. After a horrendous loss to another team from New York earlier this week, the Red Wings came...
Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Explains Reasoning Behind Nick Foligno’s Nickname
During the first intermission Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko revealed he has a nickname for linemate Nick Foligno. The youngster and the wise, older veteran have already developed a tight bond, so much so that Lauko calls Foligno “Uncle Nick.”. It’s pretty clear...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Liljegren & Holmberg
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the changes the team is making as it prepares for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are coming off a tough loss last night to the New York Rangers. There were zeroes on the board until overtime when the Rangers’ Chris Kreider scored with less than a minute left.
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
"When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
What Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel Said After Sixth Straight Loss
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby again spoke in sullen tones. This season, the Penguins have already lost three games in six opportunities when leading after two periods; they have won three, lost one in regulation, and have two overtime losses. For the second time in two nights, the Penguins failed...
John Tortorella Passionately Defends Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe: 'I Hope He Jams It To You All'
The former head coach of Sheldon Keefe defended his protege amid scrutiny surrounding the Maple Leafs' recent slump.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Predators
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Predators this season: Nov. 5 (home), Feb. 21 (away), Mar. 6 (home). The Canucks are 45-28-2-5 all-time against the Predators, including a 23-13-1-2 record at home. Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games vs Nashville (3-2-0 in their...
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: 3 Losses, Atkinson, York, Giroux
The Philadelphia Flyers slipped during a tough week against top-tier NHL competition. After a hot start in the John Tortorella era, the flaws of their roster have seemingly caught up to them while Carter Hart stands between the pipes ready for rapid-fire shots and chances. Meanwhile, the news on the injury front continues to devastate a franchise marred by the absences of key players and the stunted development of prospects in recent seasons.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
NHL
VGK@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will look to get back to their winning ways on Saturday when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre. 1. The Canadiens are back in Montreal following a nine-day, four-game road trip. The road swing wrapped up in Winnipeg with a 3-2 overtime loss on Thursday. The Canadiens led twice in the matchup, courtesy of goals from Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach before falling 1:45 into the extra frame. Suzuki is riding a three-game point streak with three goals and three assists over that span. With the OT point, the Habs returned home with five out of a possible eight in their bags.
NHL
PREDS DOWN FLAMES
The Flames lost their third straight game, falling 4-1 to the visiting Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday night. Blake Coleman scored in the third period but the Flames were only able to beat Nashville's Kevin Lankinen once on the night despiting putting 30 shots on net. Jacob Markstrom got...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 3 (SO)
Thanks to some great goaltending and clutch goals, the Florida Panthers snapped out of a three-game skid with a 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 6-4-1. "It was a fun game," said Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BUILD EVERY GAME'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "I think when Tyler is moving his feet, he's a real effective player. He's got great hands and his vision is, compete to score is second to none. We (saw) it off the faceoff the other night on that goal. That's consistent with Tyler, right? It's not just Tyler, but we've played eight games. If you do it eight times 10 and you do it in every facet of the game, what's eight times 10? That's where those guys are at. Wherever you're at, that's where the team's at. You've got to look at the big picture, always."
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Devils
The Oilers look to pick up their sixth straight win on Thursday when they take on the Devils at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers aim for a sixth straight victory when they take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 p.m. at Rogers Place on Thursday night. You can watch...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Korpisalo to make season debut for Blue Jackets
Boeser could return for Canucks; Liljegren in for Maple Leafs; Krejci back for Bruins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo will start and make his season debut against the Colorado...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Buffalo in next on the homestand
Tampa Bay hosts the Sabres in an Atlantic Division matchup at AMALIE Arena on Saturday night. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Sabres on Saturday. When: Saturday, November 5 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Canucks Preview
Nashville Wraps Up Canadian Portion of Road Trip with Visit to Vancouver. After picking up a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, the Nashville Predators continue their five-game road trip with a Saturday night matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. The puck drops at Rogers Arena at 9 p.m....
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Canucks Attack, Fall 8-5 in Vancouver
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first career hat trick and Elias Pettersson posted five points, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 8-5 victory over the Ducks tonight at Rogers Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. The loss denied Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the young season...
