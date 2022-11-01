ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

Local News

Columbus Softball Hall of Fame welcomes 15 new members

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Indiana Slowpitch Softball Hall Of Fame (CISSHOF) held its fourth induction ceremony and banquet on Saturday night at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Over 200 softball enthusiasts attended. Fifteen former players, coaches, umpires, and teams were honored and accepted into the local Hall of...
COLUMBUS, IN
Local News

IDEM hosting free electronics collection event in Seymour today

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Technology Recyclers, Cummins, and the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District are hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 847 East 4th Street, in Seymour, from 9 a.m. to noon. It is open to the public.
SEYMOUR, IN
Local News

Wind Advisory issued for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Advisory is in effect for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all of central Indiana, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). South winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected throughout the day. BCEM says gusty...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

