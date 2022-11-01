INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Advisory is in effect for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all of central Indiana, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). South winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected throughout the day. BCEM says gusty...

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO