US News and World Report
Exclusive-U.S. Says China and Russia Have Leverage to Stop North Korea Nuclear Test
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes China and Russia have leverage they can use to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday. The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that while the United States had...
G7 Urges China to Abstain From Threats, Use of Force
MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) -The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from "threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force," while the United States touted the countries' increasingly aligned approach toward dealing with Beijing. A mildly-worded communique, wrapping up two days of meetings by the foreign ministers of...
Biden Comments on Coal-Fired Plants Slammed by Manchin Ahead of U.S. Midterms
JOLIET, Ill. (Reuters) -Comments by President Joe Biden about shutting coal-powered energy plants days before critical midterm elections drew fire on Saturday from a key conservative Senate Democrat. "No one is building new coal plants because they can't rely on it, even if they have all the coal guaranteed for...
U.S. Rail Union Representing 4,900 Workers Narrowly Approves Contract
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A labor union representing about 4,900 rail workers said on Saturday that members narrowly ratified a tentative contract agreement with freight railroads in the United States. The union representing locomotive machinists, roadway mechanics, and facility maintenance personnel is the seventh of 12 to approve the deal, while two...
Haiti Police End Gang Blockade at Fuel Terminal, Government Says
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian police have taken control of the Varreux fuel terminal and ended a gang blockade that had halted distribution of petroleum products, the Haitian government said on Thursday, adding that fuel distribution will resume on Monday. (Reporting by Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince and Brian Ellsworth in Sao...
More Sanctions Against Haitian Political Elites Are Coming -Canada Foreign Minister
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will impose more sanctions on Haiti's political elite, its foreign minister said on Friday, accusing the politicians of helping criminal gangs increase their influence in exchange for money. "Our goal is to put maximum pressure against these political elites," Melanie Joly told Reuters by telephone after...
Exxon Faces $2 Billion Loss on Sale of Troubled California Oil Properties
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at...
China Says U.S. Must 'Take Responsibility' for Breakdown in Climate Ties
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Climate change diplomacy between China and the United States cannot be separated from broader political tensions between the two sides, and Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in talks, China's foreign ministry said. Nearly 200 countries are about to gather in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for...
Former Petrobras Executive Asks Brazil Court to Block Dividend Payment
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.
U.S., Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse of Gang Ties
(Reuters) -The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri...
Germany's Scholz Tells China: Any Change in Taiwan's Status Quo Must Be Peaceful
BEIJING (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he reaffirmed during his trip to China that Germany pursues a one-China policy while also addressing growing concerns about stability and peace in the region. "I have ... made it clear that any change in Taiwan's status quo must be peaceful or...
China Evergrande Says Its Interests in Land in Hong Kong Sold for $637 Million
(Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its interests in a plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district have been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million. The proceeds will be used to repay some of the company's financial obligations in relation to...
Ghanaian Protesters Demand President Step Down Over Economic Crisis
ACCRA (Reuters) - More than 1,000 protesters marched through Ghana's capital Accra on Saturday, calling for the resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo amid an economic crisis that has hammered the cedi currency and seen fuel and food costs spiral to record levels. Filing past police in riot gear, the red-clad...
Two South Korean Miners Rescued From Collapsed Mine After Nine Days
SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean miners who were trapped inside a collapsed zinc mine in the country's northeastern county of Bonghwa walked out alive after nine days late on Friday as the nation mourned a deadly Halloween tragedy, officials said on Saturday. Local fire authorities said the two miners...
China Opposes Canada's Order on Lithium Mining Investments
BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Sunday said it will take the necessary steps to safeguard the rights and interests of its companies after Canada last week ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. In a statement, China's commerce ministry said it urged...
Five Women Found Dead in Violent Mexican State
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Five women were found dead in a central Mexican state suffering from a wave of violent crime against women, local authorities said on Friday. Their bodies were found on Friday morning in the city of Cuautla, Morelos, which borders Mexico City. The women were likely killed in disputes linked to organized crime, Morelos' attorney general Uriel Carmona told news network Milenio.
Spanish Police Seize Largest Amount of Marijuana Ever Worth $64 Million
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police said on Saturday they had seized 32 tonnes of packaged marijuana with a street value of at least 64 million euros ($63.74 million), which they said was the largest amount ever found in Spain or internationally. Police raided a series of farms and production plants...
Scholz: Xi Opposing Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine Reason Enough to Visit China
BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was heavily criticised for a trip to Beijing this week, said on Saturday his and Chinese President Xi Jinping's joint statement opposing the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine had been reason enough for the visit. Scholz's comments came a day after his...
Xi Tells Scholz China and Germany Should Work Together During 'Times of Change and Turmoil'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday that as big nations with influence, China and Germany should work together all the more during "times of change and turmoil" for the sake of world peace, according to state media. Scholz kicked off his one-day...
Germany, Other EU Members Plan to Expand Iran Sanctions -Der Spiegel
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany and eight other EU member states are planning to expand sanctions on Iran to include individuals and organisations linked to violence against protesters in the Islamic Republic, magazine Der Spiegel reported, without disclosing its sources. A package containing 31 proposals was introduced in Brussels on Wednesday...
