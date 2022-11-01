NEW YORK - Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career highs with 16 points and five 3-pointers. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 14 points.Julius Randle scored 29 points and RJ Barrett added 27 for the Knicks, who have lost four of their last five games. Jalen Brunson had 22 points and 10 assists.Two free throws by Randle got the Knicks within four points midway...

