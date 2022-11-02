Read full article on original website
Man who survived a crowd surge that killed more than 150 in South Korea says he 'can still see people dying in front of me'
More than 150 people were killed after a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea this weekend during a Halloween celebration.
A South Korea crush survivor says her feet were lifted off the ground and people stuck above and below her called for help before going unconscious
At least 154 people died in the deadly Halloween crush in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea, after people became tightly packed together.
Footage shows scale of crowd before Seoul Halloween stampede tragedy
Footage shared shortly before a deadly stampede in Seoul shows the scale of crowds that gathered in the area of Itaewon, where over 150 were killed.Thousands of people can be seen in the narrow alley, as revellers gathered to celebrate Halloween and the crowd also spills out to the road, packing the pavement with even more bodies.Posted on Saturday evening, the footage has been viewed over 2.8 million times on Twitter alone.South Korea is currently in a period of national mourning following the tragedy.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
Seoul Halloween parade: Video shows densely packed crowd panicking moments before deadly stampede
A video shows a densely packed crowd beginning to panic in South Korea’s capital city moments before a deadly stampede broke out that claimed at least 151 lives.Footage showed hundreds of people packed in the alley unable to move while being pushed by the force of the crowd.Shouts and screams are heard throughout the crowd as partygoers are seen being pushed and shoved by the force of people.More than 100 were injured during the incident after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of Seoul.The victims of the stampede are mostly teenagers and adults in their 20s, according to officials.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Seoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crush in South Korean capitalSeoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crushKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
BBC
South Korea Halloween crush: The lost belongings in pictures
The items are laid out neatly in the almost silent sports hall: designer handbags, well-worn trainers, headphones still nestled in their cases. They are some of the possessions left behind as people desperately tried to escape the crush which took the lives of more than 150 Halloween revellers in a Seoul neighbourhood on Saturday.
Itaewon crush: Five friends went out for Halloween; only two came home
Seoul's funeral homes are now filled with the bodies of young people and their heartbroken parents. At the end of a long corridor, Mr Sim and his wife sit crumpled on a small sofa, unable to lift their heads. Inside one of the rooms is the body of their son,...
Witnesses describe 'a hell' inside South Korean crowd surge
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, a surge of panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people jammed into a narrow alley in Itaewon. Toppled revelers were trapped for as long as 40 minutes, stacked on one another “like dominoes” in a chaotic crush so intense that clothes were ripped off. A stunned Seoul was just beginning on Monday to put together the huge scope of the crowd surge on Saturday night that killed at least 154, mostly people in their 20s and 30s, including foreign nationals. Officials said they expected more deaths because there were nearly 150 others injured, 33 of them in serious conditions. Witnesses described a nightmarish scene as people performed CPR on the dying and carried limp bodies to ambulances, while dance music pulsed from garish clubs lit in bright neon. Others tried desperately to pull out those trapped at the bottom of the crush of people, but often failed because there were too many of the fallen on top of them.
