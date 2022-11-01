Read full article on original website
XRP Trading Volume up 1,500%, 847.9 Billion SHIB Moved as Influencer Shows Support, Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, SHIB and Other Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. According to CoinMarketCap data, yesterday, XRP saw a sudden 1,500% surge in trading volume. However, this did not affect the token’s price anyway, which made the crypto community speculate. Higher trading volumes are mainly caused by increased volatility as seasoned traders buy and sell large amounts of crypto to capture profits. But this was not the case for XRP this time because the token has been consolidating in a range since Oct. 20. The most likely reason for the surge may have been investors wanting to buy XRP at its current range in anticipation of a major move in price. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.4878, up 7.2% over the past 24 hours.
Michael Saylor Could Have Made $1.5 Billion If He Bought Ethereum Instead of Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Snowfall (SNW) Enters Presale Stage, As Ethereum and Mask Network Are Hitting Crypto Trends
Polygon (MATIC) Onboards First Ever US-Compliant Crypto Payroll Platform
Franklin crypto and fiat payroll service launches on Polygon (MATIC) One more Web3 financial application with an unusual use case goes live on Polygon (MATIC) smart contracts. Franklin crypto and fiat payroll service launches on Polygon (MATIC) Franklin, a service that empowers businesses and organizations with blockchain-based payment instruments, launches...
Lithium Finance Partners with MonkeyBids for Better NFT Valuation
MonkeyBids, a first-ever platform for on-chain auctions on Solana (SOL) blockchain, shares the details of its collaboration with Lithium Finance protocol. MonkeyBids inks strategic partnership with Lithium Finance. According to the official statement shared by the MonkeyBids' team, it has scored an agreement with Lithium Finance, an instrument that makes...
Chiliz (CHZ) on Verge of Breakout, Here Are 3 Reasons Why
Elusiv Secures $3.5 Million in Funding, LongHash Ventures and Staking Facilties Ventures Led Round
Elusiv, a Web3 protocol that brings an additional layer of privacy to cryptocurrency transactions, shares the details if its recent funding round and indicates the next milestones in its development and adoption. Elusiv secures $3.5 million in funding from top VCs. According to the official announcement shared by the Elusiv...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 6
Has Musk Abandoned Dogecoin? DOGE Price Drops as Twitter Scales Back Crypto Plans
The price of Dogecoin is now down more than 11% after Platformer reported that Twitter had halted the development of a cryptocurrency wallet. This came shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the social media company. The controversial acquisition deal was viewed as a positive development for Dogecoin. Musk...
Polkadot Crypto DOT No Longer Security: "Token Has Morphed"
Former Acala (ACA) director: BTC, DOT are the only cryptos that are not securities. Is this true?. Daniel Schoenberger, сhief legal officer of Web3 Foundation, a non-profit behind the development of Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) platforms, shares a crucial update on the DOT token status. DOT token is...
Bitcoin Prints Worrying Signal on Chart, Retest of Levels Might Seem Next
Arweave & Chiliz Partnerships Make Them Most Profitable Cryptos of Week
SHIB Price Jumped 7.5% as DOGE Correlation Broke Down, This Is What Happened
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 5
Ripple CEO Touts "Unprecedented" Support from Industry
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse touted the company’s strong support within the cryptocurrency industry in a recent tweet. Garlinghouse has estimated that as many as 12 amicus briefs have been submitted by various industry players in order to bolster Ripple's case against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Ripple...
Dogecoin Forms Extremely Important Pattern: Crypto Market Review, November 3
SHIB Outperforms DOGE With 13% Surge Against It in 5 Days
MATIC Price Jumps 17% — What's Happening?
288 Million XRP Wired by Ripple and Whales as XRP Briefly Rises 11.73%
Ripple Director's Vacancy Gets Unexpected Applicant
Controversial crypto blogger Ben Armstrong, also known as BitBoy, has applied for the role of Director of Strategy and Operations at Ripple Singapore. Stating that he was inspired by the company's current CTO David Schwartz, Armstrong also thanked the CEO, as well as Ripple Labs and members of the XRP community.
