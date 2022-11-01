Mary (Gini) Rogers, 60, of Blackfoot, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Fairview Elementary School, 979 East 97th North, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 m p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the services at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO