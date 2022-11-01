Read full article on original website
Viola Brown
Viola Mae Ashton Brown, 99, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 30, 2022, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Paul Cemetery.
Mary Virginia (Gini) Rogers
Mary (Gini) Rogers, 60, of Blackfoot, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Fairview Elementary School, 979 East 97th North, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 m p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the services at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Nadine Hansen Warner
Nadine Hansen Warner of Rigby, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was 91 years old. Nadine was born March 5, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ole and Lula Jensen Hansen of Menan. She graduated with high honors from Midway High School in 1949 and continued her education at Idaho Falls Business College. She retired as the Treasurer of the Jefferson County School District in 1996.
Eleanor Crawford Fullmer
Eleanor Crawford Fullmer died peacefully on October 30, 2022, in the Idaho Falls Community Hospital surrounded by her eternal companion and each of her children. She was 84 years old. She was the second of 4 children born to Walter Edwin Crawford and Selma Clair Pearson. Born April 30, 1938,...
Jon Lynn Johnson
Jon Lynn Johnson, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 31, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side. Jon was born March 25, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thales Johnson and Barbara Christensen Johnson. He grew up and attended schools in West Jefferson and graduated from Challis High School as a standout athlete. He also attended ISU and Votech.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a father and son who fixed and painted over 250 cemetery marker posts
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently learned about a man named Ryen and his 5-year-old son Samuel. They spent several months this summer in the...
Closing the loop: Idaho Falls man goes from retirement to graduation
Thomas Griggs started college in fall 1969. He left after one year at what was then Rick’s College, now Brigham Young University-Idaho, to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He got married. Had kids. Griggs returned and soon withdrew to focus on...
Hot potato? Shelley High’s russet takes second
SHELLEY (IdahoEdNews.org) — Shelley High School’s mascot isn’t the hottest tater in the land — but it’s still pretty darn warm, according to a national vote of best high school mascots. The russet-burbank spud dubbed “Boomer” skinned (scalloped?) 11 of 12 competitors vying for Scorebook...
Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’
IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
East Idaho Eats: Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta now at a new location, with an expanded menu
POCATELLO — Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta restaurant is now serving its classic Tex-Mex food at a new location in Pocatello. The new location, at the corner of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road, has been open since May, according to owner Nick Garcia, but will host an official ribbon-cutting next week.
Community organization helps girls by providing feminine supplies
RIGBY — What started as a group of women trying to get girls better access to free feminine hygiene supplies is now a nonprofit serving various communities. Avrey Hendrix created the “Idaho Period Project” in January. Previously, it was a community organization with women from the Jefferson County area. It has since become a nonprofit organization. (It used to be called the East Idaho Period Project.)
UPDATE: Bonneville High School evacuated due to defective melting battery
IDAHO FALLS – Students at Bonneville High School were evacuated on Friday afternoon after officials thought they smelled leaking gas. But it turns out it was actually just a faulty battery. “A faulty battery on one of the generators was melting down and releasing dangerous gasses,” Bonneville District 93...
‘He was much more of a hero than we ever knew.’ Local man who died fighting in Ukraine brought back to Idaho
BLACKFOOT — A 34-year-old Rexburg man who died while fighting in Ukraine was honored in Idaho and laid to rest on Wednesday. Dane Partridge was married and had five children. He died on Oct. 11 after being critically injured fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. His mother, Terri Hepworth, said his...
Alaska Airlines to end daily flight between Idaho Falls and Boise
IDAHO FALLS — Alaska Airlines is ending its daily flights between Idaho Falls and Boise next month. The one-flight-a-day service began in June and was the only nonstop flight between the two major Idaho cities. “There are a variety of factors behind our decision, including a significant underperformance of...
‘Significant’ oil spill in Pocatello closes trail
POCATELLO — Several federal, state and local agencies have responded to a “significant” oil spill near Pocatello Creek that officials say has not created any public concern. The oil spill, which is believed to have originated from an industrial site in the area, was reported Wednesday afternoon,...
Idaho Falls parents split over the idea of split sessions or year-round school
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Parents in the Idaho Falls School District 91 are split over the prospect of year-round school or split sessions if a record-breaking bond issue to build and upgrade schools fails Tuesday. Just over 51% of about 1,000 parents recently surveyed by the district said they’d...
Alan Reed of Reed’s Dairy is answering 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
Power back on in Shelley as power pole repairs continue Thursday
SHELLEY – Power has been fully restored to all 1,500 customers impacted by an outage in Shelley early Wednesday morning. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David Eskelsen tells EastIdahoNews.com all customers were back online at 12:19 a.m. Thursday. A 74 mph windstorm knocked down 27 power poles in the area...
Deputies respond to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20
REXBURG — Two people have been transported to a local hospital after deputies responded to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday morning. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com three separate crashes occurred at around the same time. The first accident happened near Rexburg...
Coroner identifies man killed in crash with moose on US-20
REXBURG — The Fremont County Coroner has released the name of a man who died Tuesday in a crash on US Highway 20. Coroner Brenda Dye tells EastIdahoNews.com Trandyn Garner, 28, of Rexburg, died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. According to an Idaho State Police news...
