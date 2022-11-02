Read full article on original website
Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms
On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
Bernie Sanders' Plan to Energize Voters Could Cost Democrats the Senate
Senator Bernie Sanders is embarking on an eight-state tour over the final two weekends before the midterm elections. But his last-minute push could make or break the Democrats' chances of keeping the Senate—a gamble that candidates who are trailing in the polls might have to take. Fearing weak turnout,...
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 72% of Republican voters say DeSantis should have a great deal or...
Biden faces years of acrimony if Democrats get a midterm election drubbing
CNN — Joe Biden’s midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House. The President was on the road Thursday –...
With his own midterm 'shellacking' in mind, Obama returns to campaign trail to boost Democrats
Midterm elections were never Barack Obama's strong suit.
First Mexican-born woman in Congress criticizes 'biased' Democrats for blocking her entry into the Congressional Hispanic Caucus because she's 'a conservative Latinas who doesn't fit their narrative'
Rep. Mayra Flores attacked the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday after she was rejected from its ranks. She accused the legislative coalition of acting on biases directed at people of color who do not fit the 'narrative' of a left-wing supporter. Flores, a Republican from Texas, is the first female...
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
MSNBC
If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results
Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
WRAL
NBC News poll: Republican voters showing more enthusiasm for midterm elections
Less than three weeks before Election Day, voter interest has now reached all-time high for a midterm election, with a majority of registered voters saying the upcoming election is “more important” to them than past midterms. What’s more, some 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition...
Trump lost America’s suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Summerlin, Nevada CNN — Republicans’ path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of...
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
Joe Biden's poll numbers are in a very bad place for Democrats
History suggests that the single biggest predictor of how a midterm election is going to go is the popularity (or unpopularity) of the sitting president.
Democrats hoped Latinos would turn GOP states 'purple.' That may not be the case anymore.
Democrats once hoped Latino voters could be the key to turning 'red' states 'purple.' But the party's hold on the voting bloc is shrinking.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Republicans head into final week with lead in seats, voters feel things are "out of control" — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
The election is already underway; millions have voted, and tens of millions more will before Nov. 8. Amid that, eight in 10 likely voters describe things in the country today as "out of control," as opposed to "under control." That doesn't bode well for the party in power: Republicans are...
